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Senate Bill 1337 Printer's Number 1738

PENNSYLVANIA, May 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 1738

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1337

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY HUTCHINSON, MASTRIANO, J. WARD, DUSH, VOGEL AND

BROOKS, MAY 21, 2026

REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, MAY 21, 2026

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 1, 1988 (P.L.82, No.16), entitled "An

act providing for the establishment, implementation and

administration of the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment

Authority; imposing powers and duties on a board of trustees;

transferring the rights, powers, duties and obligations of

the Water Facilities Loan Board to the Pennsylvania

Infrastructure Investment Authority; providing for the

issuance of notes and bonds; providing for financial

assistance and for a comprehensive water facilities plan;

authorizing a referendum to incur indebtedness; making an

appropriation; and making repeals," further providing for

financial assistance; and abrogating regulations.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 10(b.2) and (m) of the act of March 1,

1988 (P.L.82, No.16), known as the Pennsylvania Infrastructure

Investment Authority Act, are amended to read:

Section 10. Financial assistance.

* * *

(b.2) Nonpoint source management program projects.--A

project that is consistent with Pennsylvania's Nonpoint Source

Management Program Update, as required under section 319(b) of

the Federal Water Pollution Control Act (62 Stat. 1155, 33

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Senate Bill 1337 Printer's Number 1738

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