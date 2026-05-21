Senate Bill 1337 Printer's Number 1738

PENNSYLVANIA, May 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 1738 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 1337 Session of 2026 INTRODUCED BY HUTCHINSON, MASTRIANO, J. WARD, DUSH, VOGEL AND BROOKS, MAY 21, 2026 REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, MAY 21, 2026 AN ACT Amending the act of March 1, 1988 (P.L.82, No.16), entitled "An act providing for the establishment, implementation and administration of the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority; imposing powers and duties on a board of trustees; transferring the rights, powers, duties and obligations of the Water Facilities Loan Board to the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority; providing for the issuance of notes and bonds; providing for financial assistance and for a comprehensive water facilities plan; authorizing a referendum to incur indebtedness; making an appropriation; and making repeals," further providing for financial assistance; and abrogating regulations. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Section 10(b.2) and (m) of the act of March 1, 1988 (P.L.82, No.16), known as the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority Act, are amended to read: Section 10. Financial assistance. * * * (b.2) Nonpoint source management program projects.--A project that is consistent with Pennsylvania's Nonpoint Source Management Program Update, as required under section 319(b) of the Federal Water Pollution Control Act (62 Stat. 1155, 33 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23

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