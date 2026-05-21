Senate Bill 1337 Printer's Number 1738
PENNSYLVANIA, May 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 1738
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1337
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY HUTCHINSON, MASTRIANO, J. WARD, DUSH, VOGEL AND
BROOKS, MAY 21, 2026
REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, MAY 21, 2026
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 1, 1988 (P.L.82, No.16), entitled "An
act providing for the establishment, implementation and
administration of the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment
Authority; imposing powers and duties on a board of trustees;
transferring the rights, powers, duties and obligations of
the Water Facilities Loan Board to the Pennsylvania
Infrastructure Investment Authority; providing for the
issuance of notes and bonds; providing for financial
assistance and for a comprehensive water facilities plan;
authorizing a referendum to incur indebtedness; making an
appropriation; and making repeals," further providing for
financial assistance; and abrogating regulations.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 10(b.2) and (m) of the act of March 1,
1988 (P.L.82, No.16), known as the Pennsylvania Infrastructure
Investment Authority Act, are amended to read:
Section 10. Financial assistance.
* * *
(b.2) Nonpoint source management program projects.--A
project that is consistent with Pennsylvania's Nonpoint Source
Management Program Update, as required under section 319(b) of
the Federal Water Pollution Control Act (62 Stat. 1155, 33
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.