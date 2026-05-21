Senate Bill 1333 Printer's Number 1739
PENNSYLVANIA, May 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 1739
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1333
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY SAVAL, A. WILLIAMS, TARTAGLIONE, HUGHES, KANE,
STREET, HAYWOOD, VOGEL, COSTA, CAPPELLETTI AND SCHWANK,
MAY 21, 2026
REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, MAY 21, 2026
AN ACT
Prohibiting employers from using consumer reporting under
certain circumstances; and providing for enforcement.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Short title.
This act shall be known and may be cited as the Equal
Employment for All Act.
Section 2. Prohibition.
An employer or potential employer may not procure a consumer
report or investigative consumer report, or cause a consumer
report or investigative consumer report to be procured, for
purposes of employment or making an adverse employment action if
any information contained in the report bears on the employee's
or potential employee's creditworthiness, credit standing or
credit capacity, unless any of the following apply:
(1) The consumer applies for or currently holds
employment that requires national security or Commonwealth
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