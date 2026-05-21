Senate Bill 1333 Printer's Number 1739

PENNSYLVANIA, May 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 1739

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1333

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY SAVAL, A. WILLIAMS, TARTAGLIONE, HUGHES, KANE,

STREET, HAYWOOD, VOGEL, COSTA, CAPPELLETTI AND SCHWANK,

MAY 21, 2026

REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, MAY 21, 2026

AN ACT

Prohibiting employers from using consumer reporting under

certain circumstances; and providing for enforcement.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Short title.

This act shall be known and may be cited as the Equal

Employment for All Act.

Section 2. Prohibition.

An employer or potential employer may not procure a consumer

report or investigative consumer report, or cause a consumer

report or investigative consumer report to be procured, for

purposes of employment or making an adverse employment action if

any information contained in the report bears on the employee's

or potential employee's creditworthiness, credit standing or

credit capacity, unless any of the following apply:

(1) The consumer applies for or currently holds

employment that requires national security or Commonwealth

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