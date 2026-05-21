Senate Bill 1332 Printer's Number 1740

PENNSYLVANIA, May 21 - (ii) abstract perceptions made into models through analysis in an automated manner; and (iii) use model inference to formulate options for information or action based on outcomes under this paragraph. (2) The term includes generative artificial intelligence. "Audio-visual advertisement." A television advertisement, radio advertisement, digital advertisement or other audiovisual advertisement, including an advertisement done through a telephone, robocall or text message. "Footage." A collection of images and all other digital assets that depict or record an event or a person's presence at the event. "Generative artificial intelligence." The class of models that emulate the structure and characteristics of input data to generate derived synthetic content. "Image." A depiction, including a photograph, digital image, virtual tour, rendering, sketch or map or a substitute for a photograph, digital image, virtual tour, rendering, sketch or map. "Political advertisement." An advertisement for the purpose of influencing public opinion with respect to a legislative, public policy, administrative or electoral matter or a controversial issue of public importance in order to influence the outcome of an election by means of an audio-visual advertisement, a print advertisement, mailings, telephone calls, publicly accessible Internet website, digital device, application or advertising platform. "Print advertisement." A print or electronic newspaper 20260SB1332PN1740 - 2 - 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30

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