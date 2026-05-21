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Senate Bill 1332 Printer's Number 1740

PENNSYLVANIA, May 21 - (ii) abstract perceptions made into models through

analysis in an automated manner; and

(iii) use model inference to formulate options for

information or action based on outcomes under this

paragraph.

(2) The term includes generative artificial

intelligence.

"Audio-visual advertisement." A television advertisement,

radio advertisement, digital advertisement or other audiovisual

advertisement, including an advertisement done through a

telephone, robocall or text message.

"Footage." A collection of images and all other digital

assets that depict or record an event or a person's presence at

the event.

"Generative artificial intelligence." The class of models

that emulate the structure and characteristics of input data to

generate derived synthetic content.

"Image." A depiction, including a photograph, digital image,

virtual tour, rendering, sketch or map or a substitute for a

photograph, digital image, virtual tour, rendering, sketch or

map.

"Political advertisement." An advertisement for the purpose

of influencing public opinion with respect to a legislative,

public policy, administrative or electoral matter or a

controversial issue of public importance in order to influence

the outcome of an election by means of an audio-visual

advertisement, a print advertisement, mailings, telephone calls,

publicly accessible Internet website, digital device,

application or advertising platform.

"Print advertisement." A print or electronic newspaper

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Senate Bill 1332 Printer's Number 1740

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