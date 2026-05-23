Airport Operations Economic Development Board – Regular Meeting

Apalachicola Regional Airport

Airport Operations and Economic Development Advisory Board

Regular Meeting Agenda

Tuesday, May 26, 2026 – 9:30 AM (Eastern)

Franklin County Commission Meeting Room

34 Forbes Street

Apalachicola, FL 32320

Click here to view or download agenda with Zoom link

Apalachicola Regional Airport

Airport Operations and Economic Development Advisory Board

Regular Meeting Agenda

Tuesday, April 28, 2026 – 9:30 AM (Eastern)

Franklin County Commission Meeting Room

34 Forbes Street

Apalachicola, FL 32320

Click here for agenda and Zoom Link

The Airport Operations and Economic Development (AOED) Advisory Board March 24th Regular Meeting is cancelled. The next AOED Regular Meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 28th at 9:30 a.m. (ET).

Apalachicola Regional Airport

Airport Operations and Economic Development Advisory Board

Regular Meeting Agenda

Tuesday, February 24, 2026 – 9:30 AM (Eastern)

Franklin County Commission Meeting Room

34 Forbes Street

Apalachicola, FL 32320

1) Call to Order by Chairman, Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2) Approval of January 27th draft regular meeting and the February 10th workshop minutes.

3) Public Comments:

4) Board Discussion:

a) AVCON to supply a copy of the latest 60×60 box & T hangar plans with revised 48’ doors.

i) How will income be affected by changing all doors from 42’ to 48’

ii) Total costs for box and T-Hangars? Determine what can start in June.

iii) What funds are needed for phase 2 and so on.

b) JACIP information published in easily understandable spreadsheet format (see attached)

i) Track each initiative and show funding sources and years available.

ii) Recognize all funding gaps which delay completions. Goal is to find funding most efficiently.

iii) Load list, year and funding into County database. Update as work progresses.

c) A Clear T-Hangar Waitlist Policy drafted by Andrew Hartman from the workshop discussion.

i) Goals are promotion of a fair and manageable SOP, an accurate waitlist and increased satisfaction.

ii) Top on the list- those in a small or older AAF hangar, AC housed in the full-service hangar, pilots in neighboring counties within 100 miles of AAF, aircraft owners planning to build a home in FC

iii) Allowance of a week to 10-day response window.

iv) $150 non-refundable fee to remain on waitlist. Pass on available hangar- add $150 go to end of line

v) Commercial maintenance shops-only allowed in box hangars

Mr. Hartman’s draft policy. (see attached) T-Hangar Waiting List Administration Policy (6)

d) Box Hangar Contracts-distinct from T-Hangar contract

i) Phill Shelly contract conversion to a standard contract. Separate contract for manager’s office.

ii) Box hangars can be utilized differently than T-hangars.

e) Donny Maddox will look into the possibility of the Airport being designated as an opportunity zone.

5) IAM Report Review: (see attached) 02 24 2026 Airport Manager’s Report to the AOED (1) Haney Budget to date Feb 06 2026 – Sheet1

6) FBO report: (see attached)

7) Staff Reports:

a) Golson: T and Box hangar timeline

b) Maddox: Team Franklin updates

c) Mescher January Virtower report (see attached)

8) Review tasks board members and other attendees should complete before next meeting.

9) Board member comments, announcements or other business:

10) Next Regular Meeting Date: Tuesday, March 24th, 2026 @ 9:30AM

11) Motion to Adjourn

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Apalachicola Regional Airport

Airport Operations and Economic Development Advisory Board

Regular Meeting Agenda

Tuesday, January 27, 2026 – 9:30 AM (Eastern)

Franklin County Commission Meeting Room

34 Forbes Street

Apalachicola, FL 32320

1) Call to Order by Chairman

2) Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

3) Approval of December 16, 2025 draft Minutes and January 13, 2026 workshop minutes

4) Public Comments

5) Action Items:

a) Phil Shelly contract for vacant hangar. Board will vote. If approved, send to BOCC.

b) Hangar construction project (1.5M re-allocated and .8M specifically for hangars) How to secure

funds to complete the first phase, then next phases? (21 T and 5 box hangars 11M total)

c) Tenant sublease language

d) Pilot waitlist management

e) AVCON deliver reliable estimates to advisory board for understanding big picture funding needs

f) List current Airport funding available right now and what is approved for near term projects

g) Create concise 5-year project list for BOCC review and approval

h) Deliver to BOCC concise project list and the funding paths

i) Decide whether to recommend the BOCC engage AVCON to seek funding (FAA/FDOT) to hire

the firm doing the 6 acres utility mapping to add the entire airport. Where will funding be from?

An overall map may help development efficiency.

j) Decide whether to recommend the BOCC allow AVCON start overhaul process of the FBO

facility to make it more attractive to visitors. Similar airport examples were mentioned.

k) Schedule February 10th workshop to continue addressing action items

6) IAM Report:

7) FBO report: 01 27 2026 Airport Managers Report to the AOED

8) Staff Reports:

a) Golson: T and Box hangars progress

b) Maddox: Team Franklin updates

c) Mescher December Virtower report

9) Board Member Comments:

10) Next Regular Meeting Date: Tuesday, February 24th, 2026 @ 9:30AM

11) Motion to Adjourn

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===================================================================================================

Apalachicola Regional Airport

Airport Operations and Economic Development Advisory Board

Regular Meeting Agenda with Updates

Tuesday, December 16, 2025 – 9:30 AM (Eastern)

Franklin County Commission Meeting Room

34 Forbes Street

Apalachicola, FL 32320

Call to Order by Vice Chair, Andy Shoaf Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance Approval of November 19, 2025 draft Minutes Public Comments: Report on Jingoli lease: Michael Morón Discussion of upcoming workshops and plan for 2026 List all grants with timing and responsibilities Team to coordinate further grant acquisition per Master Plan Hangar waitlist review Leasing/subletting review and discussion Interim Airport Manager Report AOED Report Dec 2025 Centric report plus Q&A Staff Reports: Golson: T and Box hangars Maddox: Team Franklin updates Mescher November Virtower report Board Member Comments: Next Meeting Date: Tuesday, January 27th, 2026 @ 9:30AM Motion to Adjourn

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=====================================================================================================

Apalachicola Regional Airport

Airport Operations and Economic Development Advisory Board

Regular Meeting Agenda with Updates

Wednesday, November 19, 2025 – 9:30 AM (Eastern)

Franklin County Commission Meeting Room

34 Forbes Street

Apalachicola, FL 32320

1) Call to Order

2) Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

3) Approval of October 28, 2025 draft Minutes

4) Public Comments:

5) IAM Report Review

6) Questions regarding AOED primary GA initiatives:

a) T-hangar construction scope and total funding needed

b) Overflow parking area – standing water trouble may be too costly

c) New terminal construction planning- general timeline of future funding

d) 12,000 square foot or larger corporate/MRO hangar

7) Staff Reports:

a) Golson: T and Box hangars progress and near term income potential

b) Maddox: Team Franklin updates

c) Mescher- October Virtower report

8) Board Member Comments:

9) Next Meeting Date: Tuesday, December 16th, 2025 @ 9:30AM

10) Motion to Adjourn

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