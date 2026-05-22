Superior Court recognized for integrating technology

The Los Angeles County Superior Court has been awarded the 2026 Justice Chin Technology Innovation Award in recognition of CourtHelp, an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot that assists court users in navigating the website and services.

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