UC Berkeley Law School bans most AI use following plagiarism issues

In a policy announced Thursday, and effective this summer, the law school will prohibit its 1,120 students from using artificial intelligence in preparing class assignments and in all exams — except for courses designed to teach students how to use AI, ethically and legally, while practicing law.

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