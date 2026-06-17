Mago Launches June 2026 Feature Pack at InfoComm With Global Availability

Discover the new Mago Feature Pack - Redefining what a meeting room can do

Intelligent multi-screen modes, Mago Apps, room scheduling, and authenticated users — now available globally across the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

InfoComm is the perfect stage for this. The June Feature Pack redefines what meeting rooms can do, and we're delivering it to partners worldwide simultaneously.” — Danny Hayasaka, Managing Director Americas, Mago

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mago ( mago.io ), the unified software platform built for modern meeting rooms, today announced the June 2026 Feature Pack at InfoComm 2026 in Las Vegas. The release is available to Mago's global partner network across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and EMEA, and represents a significant product update.The announcement reinforces Mago's position as the platform of choice for AV integrators, IT decision-makers, and enterprise collaboration teams worldwide, as organizations across every region accelerate investment in intelligent, flexible meeting room infrastructure.Intelligent Multi-Screen Display ModesThe new Dual Screen Display Mode automatically optimizes what appears on each screen based on the active call scenario — no manual switching required. During 1-on-1 calls, the remote participant appears on the primary display, while the local camera feed appears on the secondary screen. In group calls, the active speaker takes the primary display, and the participant grid fills the secondary display. When content is shared, it takes priority on screen one while participants remain visible on screen two.For premium installations, Mago now supports Triple Screen configurations — simultaneously displaying the active speaker, shared content, and a full participant grid across three dedicated displays. Compatible with Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Webex, and Google Meet.Introducing Mago Apps The June Feature Pack marks the global debut of Mago Apps, an expanding ecosystem of purpose-built applications that run natively within the Mago platform.Remote Desktop Control enables users to securely access and control a remote Windows machine directly from the room display via RDP. The app supports Parallels, Citrix, and Microsoft Remote Desktop Services — no laptop required.The X-ray / DICOM / MRI Viewer is a zero-footprint, HTML5-based medical imaging viewer that allows healthcare professionals to display and review X-ray, CT, and MRI images directly on the room display — without plugins or a dedicated workstation.Room Experience UpgradesAuthenticated user support on shared room systems allows individuals to securely log in to any Mago-enabled room and receive a personalized experience — including their own permissions, calendar integrations, and preferences — regardless of location. This addresses a critical need for global enterprises in healthcare, financial services, and higher education.Additional updates include a built-in Room Scheduler App for real-time room booking and availability management directly from the display, and a refreshed Mago Whiteboard with an improved interface and expanded collaboration tools.A Platform Built for Every Room, EverywhereMago supports more than 20 video conferencing platforms and is compatible with Windows and Android, as well as with a growing list of video conferencing and display manufacturers, including Neat, AVer, QOMO, Insta360, Samsung, LG, and more. All features are centrally managed through Mago's Admin Center — whether managing five rooms or five hundred, across one office or dozens of countries.The June 2026 Feature Pack will be available to Mago's global partner network. AV integrators and resellers in the Americas, APAC, and EMEA are encouraged to visit mago.io or contact their regional Mago representative.About MagoMago (mago.io) is a unified software platform for meeting rooms built on three pillars: Meet, Present, and Collaborate. Hardware- and platform-agnostic by design, Mago supports more than 20 video conferencing platforms and is compatible with Windows and Android video conferencing solutions and displays. With a global partner network spanning the Americas, APAC, and EMEA, Mago delivers smarter, simpler, and more connected meeting room experiences worldwide.

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