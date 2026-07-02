Mago's Unified Meeting Room Platform Now Available on Microsoft Marketplace

Mago is available on Microsoft Marketplace

Hardware-agnostic collaboration software gives IT teams a direct path to purchase and deploy Mago in meeting rooms running Windows or Android.

Procurement teams can now evaluate, purchase, and provision Mago the same way they handle the rest of their Microsoft estate.” — Cristiano Fumagalli, Co-Founder and VP, Global Strategic Alliances

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Re Mago Ltd, maker of the Mago meeting room collaboration platform, today announced that Mago is now available on Microsoft Marketplace . The listing gives IT and procurement teams a direct, self-service path to purchase and deploy Mago, starting at $479.00 per year, alongside the other cloud solutions and AI apps they already manage through Microsoft Marketplace.Mago transforms any meeting room into a flexible, interactive collaboration space, independent of the video conferencing platform or hardware already in place. The software runs across more than 20 certified devices and unified communications platforms, including Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Google Meet, and Cisco Webex, and is built to work with meeting room hardware from partners such as Neat, Yealink, Jabra, Logitech, and LG. This lets organizations standardize the meeting experience for employees without standardizing on a single hardware vendor.The platform is organized around two complementary experiences: a Room System experience that turns a shared meeting room into a full collaboration hub with a large interactive display, and a Bring Your Own Meeting (BYOM) experience that lets anyone connect their own device and start a meeting on their preferred platform in seconds. Both are designed to reduce the friction that typically wastes the first few minutes of every meeting.Key capabilities include:- Platform independence: join calls, share content, and collaborate across any major conferencing platform from the same room system.- Wireless and wired content sharing: bring any source into a meeting without complex setup.- Interactive whiteboard: a shared canvas every participant can see and contribute to, in the room and remotely.- Enterprise applications in the room: run the tools teams already use directly on the interactive display.- Private by design: full on-premises or dedicated private cloud deployment, with server licenses included in every Room annual subscription.“Being listed on Microsoft Marketplace removes a real barrier for the organizations we work with every day. Procurement teams can now evaluate, purchase, and provision Mago the same way they already handle the rest of their Microsoft estate, and our hardware partners like Neat, AVer, Insta360, Yealink, and Jabra benefit from that same simplicity when they bring joint customers to the table,” said Cristiano Fumagalli, Co-Founder and VP, Global Strategic Alliances at Re Mago Ltd.Mago is now available on the Microsoft Marketplace and remains available through Re Mago Ltd's growing network of distributors and technology partners . Visit the Mago Partner Locator to view global list: https:// mago.io /partner-locatorAbout MagoMago, from Re Mago Ltd, is the unified platform for meetings, presentations, and collaboration. With more than a decade of experience in visual collaboration, Mago helps organizations run consistent, interactive meetings across any hardware or video conferencing platform, from local boardrooms to fully remote and hybrid teams. Mago is used by organizations across hospitality, retail, financial services, and education, including Accor, Giorgio Armani, and AGOS. Re Mago Ltd is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. Learn more at mago.io.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.