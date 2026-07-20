Mago Unveils Mago Classroom, Now Available for Free 30-Day Trial

Mago Unveils Mago Classroom - Available Now - Free 30 Day Trial

No cloud, no student accounts, nothing to install — schools can bring live, interactive lessons to every screen in an afternoon.

Mago Classroom installs in an afternoon, keeps everything on the school's own network, and lets a teacher go from a static screen to a fully interactive room in three taps.” — Cristiano Fumagalli, Co-Founder and VP, Global Strategic Alliances

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mago, the software-only meeting and classroom experience platform, today announced the availability of Mago Classroom , a new solution that brings live, interactive lessons to every screen in a room with no server, no student accounts, and nothing to install beyond a browser. Schools can now try Mago Classroom free for 30 days Mago Classroom turns whatever a teacher shows into something every student sees in real time, and lets any student’s screen come up in front of the class in return. The experience includes a collaborative whiteboard, live polls and quizzes, a spinner wheel for randomly calling on students, and classroom chat, all running on the school’s own network rather than in the cloud.Mago Classroom is available in two configurations. In the first, the software runs on a dedicated Android device already in the room an interactive panel, Android monitor, or video bar which acts as the server students connect to and displays the lesson. In the second, it runs directly on the teacher’s laptop (Mac or Windows), connected to a projector or classroom display, with nothing else to install in the room. Getting a class started takes three steps: the teacher taps Start Lesson, students join from a web browser or the student app (no account required), and the class is instantly connected for live streaming, quizzes, chat, whiteboarding, and screen sharing.Because everything runs on the local school network, there is no cloud dependency and no student data leaves the building during normal use. The one exception is entirely optional: for open days, recitals, or public events, a lesson can be relayed live to YouTube or Twitch with a single tap, while the local classroom stream keeps running independently.Classroom management features are built in for teachers and IT staff alike. A student wheel randomly selects a name from everyone connected, complete with a spinning animation and on-screen celebration, for picking turns or handing out rewards. Polls and quizzes support multiple-choice and graded formats, optional attachments such as PDFs or slide decks, live-updating results shown as bar or pie charts, and instant grading with correct answers highlighted for the class. For administrators, security controls include a device PIN, an optional class code required to join, and a kiosk lockdown mode that restricts a classroom device to the Mago Classroom app only.“Every classroom already has a screen and a Wi-Fi connection; what’s been missing is software that turns that into a genuinely live, shared lesson without asking a school’s IT team to stand up new infrastructure,” said Cristiano Fumagalli, Co-Founder and VP of Mago. “Mago Classroom installs in an afternoon, keeps everything on the school’s own network, and lets a teacher go from a static screen to a fully interactive room in three taps.”Mago Classroom is available now as a free 30-day trial, with no commitment required and support for either a dedicated classroom display or a teacher’s existing laptop. Schools and districts interested in a demo can visit edu.mago.io.

Introducing Mago Classroom: No-Internet Lesson Broadcasting for Any Device

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