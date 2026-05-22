UM co-hosts Macau International Symposium on Radiotheranostics

MACAU, May 22 - The 2026 Macau International Symposium on Radiotheranostics took place at the main campus of the University of Macau (UM) and the University of Macau Advanced Research Institute in Hengqin (HUMRI). It was jointly organised by the UM Faculty of Science and Technology (FST), UMTEC Limited, HUMRI, the University of Chicago, the Macao Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging, the Nuclear Medicine and Radiation Protection Branch of the Zhuhai Medical Association, and the Institute of High Energy Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. Over 100 researchers and clinical experts from Macao, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the Chinese mainland, the US, Australia, South Korea, and Indonesia gathered to discuss the latest developments and future directions in radiotheranostics.

The first day of the symposium took place at the UM main campus with 12 presentations. During the opening ceremony, Ge Wei, vice rector of UM, Carlos Jorge Ferreira Silvestre, head of the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering in UM FST, and Georges El Fakhri, director of the Yale Biomedical Imaging Institute, delivered opening remarks. The event also featured a panel discussion, where leading experts from around the world engaged in in-depth discussions on topics including fostering international collaboration and promoting the routine clinical application of personalised dosimetry in radiotheranostics.

The second day of the symposium was held at HUMRI and featured six presentations. The opening remarks were delivered by Chen Guokai, executive vice director of HUMRI; Wang Jing, president of the Chinese Society of Nuclear Medicine; Ouyang Wei, chair of the Nuclear Medicine Branch of the Guangdong Medical Association; and Xu Jiehua, chair of the Nuclear Medicine and Radiation Protection Branch of the Zhuhai Medical Association.

The symposium was co-chaired by Greta Mok, professor in UM FST; Georges El Fakhri; and Chien-Min Kao at the University of Chicago. Featuring plenary talks on artificial intelligence-assisted personalised dosimetry, the development of novel tracers and isotopes, the clinical applications of radiotheranostics, and novel imaging technologies, the symposium provided an important platform for international academic collaboration, data sharing, and clinical translation. Held in both Macao and Hengqin, the symposium highlighted the advantages of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin in facilitating international academic exchanges, advancing cross-border scientific innovation and precision medicine within the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.