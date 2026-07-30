Tickets for WTT Champions Macao 2026 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group on sale starting 31 July

MACAU, July 30 - WTT Champions Macao 2026 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, World Table Tennis (WTT) and Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG), and co-organized by the Macau Table Tennis General Association, will be held at the Macao East Asian Games Dome from 8 to 13 September. A host of world’s leading players will engage in a series of breath-taking matches at the event and showcase their spectacular skills to residents and tourists alike.

WTT Champions Macao 2026 features 64 competitors in the two categories of men’s singles and women’s singles, namely 32 male and 32 female players. Regarding the match schedule, the round of 32 matches will be played on 8-9 September and during the first session on 10 September; the round of 16 matches will be held during the second session of 10 September and on 11 September. The quarter finals will take place on 12 September; the semi-finals and the finals will be played on 13 September.

The first round of ticket sales will start at 7 p.m. on 31 July. Members of the public can buy the tickets via multiple online ticketing platforms, including Damai mobile app and mini program, Maiseat, Galaxy Ticketing, MacauTicket.com website and mobile app, and mPass platform of Mpay mobile app. The tickets are priced between MOP210 and MOP1,520, depending on the seat section and match session. All ticket prices are in Macao Patacas or Renminbi, and same prices apply to both Macao Patacas and Hong Kong dollars. Each person can purchase a maximum of six tickets per transaction. Every spectator at or over 1.2m in height must show their ticket for admission. Children who are shorter than 1.2m in height and do not occupy a seat can enter the venue free of charge when accompanied by a paying adult; each adult can only bring along one child with free admission. An Official Hospitality Experience will be launched to offer table tennis enthusiasts special spectating experiences, available for purchase via the Damai application and mini program. Spectators who purchase the Official Hospitality Experience are eligible for exclusive privileges including prime viewing seats, photo opportunity with the championship trophy and souvenirs. A second-round ticket sale will be offered and will be announced in due course.

Holders of a full-time Macao Student Card, Macao residents aged 65 or above, or holders of Disability Assessment Registration Card can enjoy a 20% discount when purchasing tickets for matches S1-S10 (CAT1-4) held between 8 and 12 September through MacauTicket.com. Each person is limited to one discounted ticket per session subject to availability. In addition, to facilitate elders aged 65 or above in purchasing tickets online, care services are available at Kong Seng outlets to assist those who have difficulty buying tickets online and help them use the MacauTicket.com website and mobile application. The event organizers call for interested residents and visitors to purchase tickets through authorized channels. Reselling tickets at inflated prices is prohibited.

For details, please visit the event’s website at wttmacao.sport.gov.mo or the World Table Tennis website at worldtabletennis.com, or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.