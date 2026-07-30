CE meets Vice Minister of Industry and Information Technology

MACAU, July 30 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, met today with Vice Minister of Industry and Information Technology, Mr Xiong Jijun, to exchange views on deepening collaboration, advancing scientific and technological innovation, and contributing to the country’s technological development.

During the meeting at Government Headquarters, Mr Sam welcomed Mr Xiong and his delegation to Macao, expressing gratitude for the Ministry’s consistent care and support regarding Macao’s development.

The Chief Executive noted that 2026 marks the inauguration of the country’s 15th Five-Year Plan and of the Third Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR). At this significant juncture, the signing of a cooperation agreement between the MSAR Government and the Ministry represented an important and substantial step forward in Macao’s active integration into the national technological development framework.

Mr Sam highlighted that the ongoing development of the Macao Technology Research Industrial Park is a key initiative in advancing the city’s appropriate economic diversification. He expressed hope that the Ministry would continue to provide professional guidance to help Macao translate scientific research outcomes into practical applications.

Macao would continue to serve as a bridge connecting the Chinese mainland with the world, fulfilling Macao’s role as a “precise connector”, Mr Sam said. While seizing national development opportunities to drive its own sustainable growth, Macao is committed to contributing its share to the country’s goal of building China as a strong science and technology power.

Mr Xiong expressed the Ministry’s firm support for the decisions and deployments of the central authorities, and for Macao in relation to economic development and improving people’s livelihoods. He also expressed support regarding Macao better integrating into and serving the overall national development agenda.

The signing of the cooperation agreement – on developing new quality productive forces and advancing new-type industrialisation – held significant importance, said Mr Xiong. He added that both sides would take this agreement as an opportunity to plan further and implement follow-up measures; and to strengthen exchanges and cooperation between the Chinese mainland and Macao in the fields of industry and information technology. The two sides would also jointly contribute expertise and strength to developing new quality productive forces; to advancing new-type industrialisation; and to promoting comprehensively the building of a strong nation through Chinese-style modernisation.

Also present at the meeting were: the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Ms Ng Wai Han; the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Chan Kak; and the Director of the Electronic Information Department of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, Mr Yang Xudong.

Following the meeting, the Chief Executive and Deputy Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the MSAR, Mr Lyu Yuyin, jointly witnessed the signing ceremony of the cooperation agreement on developing new quality productive forces and advancing new-type industrialisation. The agreement was signed by Secretary Ng and Vice Minister Xiong on behalf of the two parties.