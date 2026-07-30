Three Cities in the Greater Bay Area Establish “Guangdong–Macao Social Insurance One-Stop Service” Counters

MACAU, July 30 - Zhuhai, Foshan, and Shenzhen have established “Guangdong–Macao Social Insurance One-Stop Service” counters. Currently, 18 service points across Guangdong Province are in operation, providing Macao residents living in Guangdong with more convenient access to social insurance public services from Guangdong and Macao in their vicinity.

The “Guangdong–Macao Social Insurance One-Stop Service” adopts the “One Service Hall, Two Regional Services” model, thereby enabling integrated handling of Guangdong–Macao social insurance matters. Macao residents may use the counters to process various social insurance public services in Guangdong Province and may also be guided by counter staff to use the “Macao One Account” platform to handle multiple Macao social security services and seek relevant consultation. Since June 2026, the counters have also accepted applications for “Guangdong–Macao Pension Link+”, further expanding the range of cross-border social security services.

Since March 2023, when the Guangdong–Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin established the first counter, service points have been progressively extended to Nansha in Guangzhou, Zhongshan, and Jiangmen. Together with the newly added counters in Zhuhai, Foshan, and Shenzhen, a total of seven counters, consisting of eighteen service points, have now been established. This further facilitates Macao residents living in Guangdong to conveniently handle social security services close to home, without the need for cross-border travel.

The Social Security Fund will continue to work closely with the relevant departments of Guangdong Province, steadily deepening the development of counters, expanding the service network in an orderly manner, and progressively achieving full coverage across cities in the Greater Bay Area of the Chinese Mainland, thereby enhancing the level of Guangdong–Macao cross-border social insurance services.

Residents may visit the “Guangdong–Macao Social Insurance One-Stop Service” section of the “Cross-Border Social Security Information” page on the Social Security Fund website for detailed information about each service point. For enquiries, please call 2853 2850 during office hours.