Skillable builds on strong performance and innovation with C-Suite additions

Chief Financial Officer appointment and C-suite promotions position the business for continued growth and scale

I am excited to be taking on the CFO role to help drive the next level of growth and scale at this time of great opportunity for our technology.” — Brian Barnum, Chief Financial Officer at Skillable

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skillable, the pioneer in performance-based learning and skill validation is bolstering its executive team following a period of innovation-led success that includes the launch of Skillable Marketplace, new AI features and an enhanced admin experience.

Brian Barnum joins Skillable as its CFO, following a role as Operating Partner with Shamrock Capital Advisors, and Mark Mangelson is stepping into the role of President and Chief Revenue Officer. Internal promotions across Revenue, People Success, Marketing and more, will support Skillable’s next growth stage, explore new areas of investment and continue the innovation of virtual IT labs and other hands-on training solutions.

Previously, Brian Barnum was Operating Partner with Shamrock Capital Advisors where he worked closely with Skillable. He has served on its Board of Directors since Shamrock’s investment in 2021. Brian is a deeply experienced executive who previously supported Shamrock’s portfolio companies to improve operations and increase value. Prior to this, Brian was COO of Brighter, Inc., COO/CFO of The Rubicon Project, the COO/CFO of Business.com and later the President of Dex Media’s Digital businesses after it acquired Business.com, the CFO of Rent.com through its acquisition by eBay and the CFO of Transaction Network Services, which he guided through an IPO.

On joining the company, Brian Barnum, Chief Financial Officer at Skillable, said, “Having been involved with Skillable as a Board Member for the past five years, I know Skillable’s unique position and opportunity in the market and have built strong working relationships across the organization. I am excited to be taking on the CFO role to help drive the next level of growth and scale at this time of great opportunity for our technology. Skillable offers an attractive solution for technology companies looking to prove user competency, readiness and skill. In an era when AI can do most basic tasks, being able to prove that someone can ‘do the work’ and collaborate with complex software, AI and other technologies is critical. Skillable is a pioneering solution for this new paradigm.”

Mark Mangelson has been promoted to President and Chief Revenue Officer. In this expanded role, Mark will strategically guide Skillable through its next growth phase, ensuring that the company scales with focus, clarity and a customer-first approach. Mark has been instrumental in the growth of several technology companies, including edtech unicorn Degreed, where in his seven-year role as VP of North America, Mark helped the business grow into one of the largest, leading learning platforms in the industry with more than 300 enterprise clients globally.

On the topic of growth in 2026, Mark Mangelson, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Skillable, said, “Customers, partners and industry experts are increasingly recognizing the impact of hands-on solutions on training and enablement. We are often seeing customers expand their uses of Skillable beyond their initial investment due to the efficiencies, business value and revenue opportunities that virtual IT labs can offer. Simultaneously, new market opportunities across training, certification and assessments, higher education, user events and in AI adoption and readiness mean Skillable is at a pivotal point in its growth and expansion. It will be a significant year for the company, and I am delighted to be stepping into the role of President and Chief Revenue Officer to support this.”

Skillable has also promoted Dave Reed into the role of Chief Growth Officer, where he will be responsible for key strategic partnerships and new market expansion. With channel partnerships recognized by Forrester as a critical growth driver and innovation opportunity, Dave will work to increase Skillable’s presence in training and certification, Global Systems Integrators (GSIs), higher education and more.

To better support Skillable employees and in recognition of the workforce’s growth over the past years, Lori Cummings has been promoted to Chief People Officer. Lori brings more than two decades of experience to the role, where she will oversee the scaling of the workforce to meet Skillable’s growth goals and customer needs, the employee experience as a remote-first company and talent development. Skillable was recently Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the fifth consecutive year with its continued investment in building a high‑trust, autonomous workplace particularly recognized by employees.

Alongside the C-level changes, Louis Soisson has been appointed VP of Global Channel Sales, Jessica-Zeba Snow has been named Head of Product and Technology Programs and Operations, Paul Adkins is now VP of Security Operations and Jenny Davis has been promoted to SVP of Marketing.

Chris McCarthy, CEO of Skillable, on the leadership changes, said, “I am proud of the impact and influence that Skillable has had on the market and its customers. A dedicated team and effective, focused leadership are largely responsible. The appointment of Brian Barnum as CFO and the promotions within the rest of our C-suite and extended leadership team are designed to build on this momentum by driving Skillable’s growth, innovation in hands-on training and efficient scaling to new markets.”

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