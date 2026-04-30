Skillable Earns 2026 Great Place To Work Certification™ for the fifth consecutive year

Employee trust, autonomy and inclusion recognized, with 96% of employees empowered to work independently.

We’re proud of the team whose innovation enables us to deliver the hands‑on training our customers rely on. Their commitment is what allows Skillable to consistently lead the virtual IT labs market. ” — Lori Cummings, Chief People Officer at Skillable

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skillable, the pioneer in performance-based learning and skill validation, has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the fifth consecutive year. The certification is based entirely on employee feedback, with 89% of employees stating that Skillable is a great place to work. The recognition reflects Skillable’s continued investment in a high‑trust, autonomous workplace that supports innovation in a remote‑first, global organization.

Skillable is known for its award-winning virtual IT labs that support customer training, partner enablement, skill validation and more. Recent innovations at the company include expansion of its AI capabilities, making labs more tailored to different skill levels and role needs and streamlining the development process for lab admins.

Skillable was ranked highly for its culture of trust, autonomy and psychological safety with 96% of employees feeling that, “management trusts people to do a good job without watching over their shoulders” and 96% agreeing that “people here are given a lot of responsibility.” Care and camaraderie were highlighted as strengths, with 95% of employees stating that “people care about each other here”.

Inclusion, fairness and belonging also scored highly with 99% of employees feeling that they are treated fairly regardless of their race or age. As one Skillable employee stated, “Skillable has always walked the walk and talked the talk for inclusion and diversity in a fast-paced environment.”

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Skillable stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

Lori Cummings, Chief People Officer at Skillable said, “We’re incredibly proud of the team whose innovation enables us to deliver the hands‑on training our customers rely on. Their commitment is what allows Skillable to consistently lead the virtual IT labs market. Research shows that highly autonomous and inclusive cultures drive higher creativity and innovation; an approach that supports our remote workforce in staying connected and focused on being the best version of themselves, while exceeding customer expectations.”

Skillable invests in a workplace culture that supports balance, flexibility and growth. Employees are encouraged to prioritize time with friends and family and develop a good work/life balance through open paid time off and company‑wide summer holidays that allow teams to fully recharge. As a remote‑first organization, Skillable enables employees to choose the environment where they do their best work, while continuing to invest in professional development through structured learning and internal “Giving with Skills” workshops that support community impact. These efforts are complemented by wellbeing initiatives that promote movement and healthy habits throughout the workday.

Learn more about working at Skillable on its careers page.

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