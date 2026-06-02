Skillable ranked as number 1 Virtual IT Labs Leader by G2 users

Skillable has been on the Virtual IT Labs leader grid for 20 consecutive quarters and has been ranked #1 in 15 of G2’s Summer 2026 reports.

It’s especially rewarding to see reviewers highlight the confidence and real-world skills learners gain through virtual labs. ” — Sarah Noe-Danzl, Chief Marketing Officer at Skillable

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skillable, the pioneer in performance-based learning and skill validation, has been named the #1 Virtual IT Labs Leader in G2’s Summer 2026 report as well as included in its leader grid for the 20th consecutive quarter. As G2 bases its rankings on impartial user reviews, recognition as the Virtual IT Labs Leader for five years highlights the ongoing value and impact that the Skillable platform is having on training and enablement leaders.

Skillable also maintained its Leader ranking for the Technical Skills Development and Customer Education categories as well as maintained the #1 spot in the Relationship Index and was named Most Implementable for the Enterprise segment.

Recent G2 reviews have emphasized how hands-on training enables users to understand concepts and software in more detail compared to theory-only approaches. As one reviewer noted, “What I like best about Skillable is its hands-on learning approach. It provides real-world labs and practical exercises that help me understand concepts better instead of just reading theory. The platform is user-friendly, and the guided instructions make it easy to follow along, even for beginners. It also helps in improving problem-solving skills and gives a more job-ready experience. Overall, it’s a great tool for learning by doing.”

Best Usability was also awarded in Technical Skills Development category. Skillable has invested in streamlining lab creation and administration in recent months, with the launch of several AI features that assist with lab authoring, reducing manual effort and accelerating lab development. For learners, a host of intelligent features help provide real-time guidance and dynamically generated, additional hands-on scenarios inside a lab.

Sarah Noe-Danzl, Chief Marketing Officer at Skillable said, “Our team is incredibly grateful to the customers and users who continue to share feedback through G2 reviews. Your insights help our product, sales and marketing teams better understand market needs and where hands-on learning is creating the most impact. It’s especially rewarding to see reviewers highlight the confidence and real-world skills learners gain through virtual labs. The traction we’re seeing around hands-on practice and skill validation reinforces the growing demand for scalable, performance-based learning experiences across AI, cybersecurity, cloud, data and other critical technical skills.”

Learn more about Skillable here.

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