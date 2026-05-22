Free Hessie Trailhead Shuttle Begins Friday, May 22

Boulder County, Colo. - Boulder County is providing free shuttle bus service on Fridays, weekends and holidays this summer and fall to carry passengers from Nederland High School (597 County Road 130) to the Hessie Trailhead, a popular entry point for accessing Lost Lake and the Indian Peaks Wilderness area off of Fourth of July Road.

Visitors are encouraged to park in Boulder and ride the RTD bus route NB and connect with the Hessie Shuttle in Nederland.

Free Hessie Trailhead Shuttle Service

The seasonal shuttle service will begin Friday, May 22, 2026. The last day of shuttle service will be Sunday, Oct 11.

Shuttles depart approximately every 15 minutes during operating hours. The schedule will be as follows:

Fridays: 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturdays: 6 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Starting Sept. 12, Saturday service ends at 6 p.m.)

Sundays: 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Holiday exceptions and additions to the schedule include:

Sunday, May 24: 6 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Monday, May 25 (Memorial Day): 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday, June 19 (Juneteenth): 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday, July 3: 6 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 6: 6 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 7 (Labor Day): 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Hessie Shuttle Details

No passes, reservations, or fare is required to use this free service.

Leashed well-behaved dogs are welcome aboard the shuttle.

Bikes are not allowed on the shuttle due to a lack of bike racks.

Shuttle stops at the Hessie Trailhead and does not go up to the Fourth of July Trailhead.

The RTD NB route between Boulder and Nederland provides service from Downtown Boulder Station (1800 14th St., Boulder) and the Boulder County Justice Center (1777 6th St., Boulder) to Nederland High School and the downtown Nederland RTD Park-n-Ride. Free parking is available weekends and holidays at both the Downtown Boulder Station and Boulder County Justice Center.

For more information, visit HessieTrailhead.com, or contact Alex Hyde-Wright at ahyde-wright@bouldercounty.gov or 303-441-4910.

For information about all recreation shuttles operating in Boulder County in 2026, including the Eldo Shuttle from Boulder and Superior to Eldorado Canyon State Park, the Park to Park Shuttle from downtown Boulder and the Hill to Chautauqua, and the Estes Park Bustang from Louisville, Boulder, and Lyons to Estes Park and Rocky Mountain National Park, visit boco.org/shuttles.

The Hessie Shuttle is a free service that runs between Nederland and the Hessie Trailhead. It operates Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays from May 22 through Oct. 11.

Boulder County wants to ensure that everyone has equal access to our programs, activities, and services. To request an Americans with Disability Act (ADA) accommodation, please email ada@bouldercounty.gov, or call 303-441-1386. If you need help in another language, please email cppfrontdesk@bouldercounty.gov or call 303-441-3930.