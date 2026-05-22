Senator Reyes Issues Statement on Executive Order relating to

Artificial Intelligence and the Workforce

Sacramento, CA — Today, Senator Eloise Gómez Reyes (D–Colton) issued the following statement in response to Governor Gavin Newsom’s Executive Order relating to artificial intelligence and the workforce:

“I appreciate Governor Newsom’s attention to Artificial Intelligence, which is having an urgent and dramatic impact on our workforce. Every day, we read of more companies announcing thousands of layoffs due to implementation of AI. My bill, SB 951 would not only give workers a 60-day warning about such layoffs, but it would also collect data necessary to pivot public policy as needed in the future. I congratulate the Governor on today’s action but urge his collaboration on SB 951. Workers cannot afford to wait.”

To learn more about Reyes, visit https://sd29.senate.ca.gov/.