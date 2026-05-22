Narcotic Treatment Program (NTP) Licensure Webinar
Attendees will be introduced to the key players and contacts and understand what hasn't changed and what's to come. Attendees will be encouraged to take several action steps to support the transition and continued compliance with the rules.
This session will be conducted via Webex video conferencing online.
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