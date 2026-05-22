The Faith-Tech Collab

Introducing The Faith-Tech Collab, where faith and innovation meet.

that the Church not be left behind in this technological age. We must be willing to advance our message, expand our reach, and use technology as a tool for greater Kingdom impact.”” — Chad Brown

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FAITH MEETS INNOVATION –On Saturday, June 6th , 2026, the Faith- Tech Collab will launch at the Epic Icon Center, Downtown Los Angeles. As the East Coast celebrates tech week, the west will see the merging of the faith based world & new tech. “The Faith-Tech Collab is designed to bring together a high-level room of leaders from entertainment, technology, and faith-based spaces” says the event's creator/executive producer Chad Brown, “This is where vision, innovation, and purpose meet”. Hosted by actress, comedian, social influencer, & stellar award nominated singer Lexi, the event will feature book signings from influencer/media personality Goo Goo Atkins, pastor/personality John Gray, and multi-award producer/pastor Warryn Campbell. The Faith-Tech Collab attendees various faith based personalities, business leaders, and tech executives. The event will also feature book signings by influential faith leaders Andrea Humphrey, Jon Decuir, Rev. Cordelia Wallace, and Geremy Dixon. “It is imperative that the Church not be left behind in this technological age. We must be willing to advance our message, expand our reach, and use technology as a tool for greater Kingdom impact.” says Chad Brown when asked of the event's potential impact. Slated as the one of the most impactful faith forward events of 2026, the Faith-Tech Collab where faith & innovation meet is recognized as a major catalyst for the introduction of new technology to the faith based industry. “This is no longer the future. This is the present, and the Church must be willing to engage it with wisdom, conviction, and faith.” - Chad Brown The Faith-Tech Collab is a no-cost ticketed event. SPACE IS LIMITED.For ticketing & additional information visit www.thefaithtechcollab.com For media/press credentials email media@sopment.com FOR REVIEW/CONSIDERATION

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