"Please Wake Up My Adam: He Is in a Coma"

Dr. Veryl Howard release's "Please Wake Up My Adam: He Is in a Coma"

Dr. Apostle Howard is a phenomenal gifted curator of industry and ministry.” — Lucinda Moore

WASHINGTON D.C, VA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Veryl Howard releases, "Please Wake Up My Adam: He Is in a Coma" . Dr. Howard speaks to the heart of single women who feel overlooked, undervalued, or caught in the cycle of disappointing relationships. With transparency, humor, and faith, Dr. Howard shares her personal journey navigating the ups and downs of modern dating, along with the frustration of waiting on a God-ordained partner in a culture where commitment often feels extinct.This empowering book is both a testimony and a guide. Dr. Howard reminds women that they are still “great catches” and encourages them to stand firm in their value, resist the urge to settle, and trust God’s timing in love. This content is geared toward the single women of today, but renders a keen insight for anyone that engages. Now available on Amazon For Bookings: Call Faith Management Talent910-644-1824 (P) & Asst. 919-924-2313

