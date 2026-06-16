Judge Mablean & The Mablean Ephriam Foundation to Honor Unsung Fathers at Star-Studded H.U.F Awards & Scholarship Brunch

Father’s Day Celebration to Recognize Outstanding Fathers, Award Scholarships, and Feature Performances by Donnie McClurkin, Lena Byrd Miles, Mike Phillips, and Special Celebrity Guests

Father’s Day Celebration to Recognize Outstanding Fathers, Award Scholarships, and Feature Performances by Donnie McClurkin, Lena Byrd Miles, and Mike Phillips!

The H.U.F. Awards is a deeply personal mission for me and the Foundation” — Judge Mablean Ephriam

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Judge Mablean and The Mablean Ephriam Foundation to Honor Unsung Fathers at Star-Studded H.U.F. Awards & Scholarship Father’s Day Celebration to Recognize Outstanding Fathers, Award Scholarships, and Feature Performances by Donnie McClurkin, Lena Byrd Miles, Mike Phillips, and Special Celebrity GuestsJudge Mablean Ephriam, in partnership with the Mablean Ephriam Foundation, proudly announces the return of the H.U.F. Awards ( Honoring Unsung Fathers) and Scholarship Brunch, taking place on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 21, 2026, at the Hilton Long Beach.This signature annual event celebrates the invaluable contributions of fathers and father figures whose dedication to their families and communities often goes unrecognized. The H.U.F. Awards serves as both an inspiring awards ceremony and a fundraising brunch, with proceeds benefiting the Mablean Ephriam Foundation’s scholarship program and community outreach initiatives.Hosted by beloved KJLH Radio personality Tammi Mac, the event will feature an unforgettable afternoon of inspiration, entertainment, and recognition. Attendees will enjoy special performances from acclaimed gospel and jazz artists, including:Donnie McClurkin – Award-winning Gospel Artist and MinisterLena Byrd Miles – Renowned Gospel Recording ArtistMike Phillips – Acclaimed Jazz Saxophonist and Music DirectorThe celebration will also include appearances by notable actors and entertainers who are joining the Foundation in honoring the importance of fatherhood, including:Anna Maria HorsfordNovi BrownMustafa SpeaksChaz Shepherd“The H.U.F. Awards is a deeply personal mission for me and the Foundation,” said Judge Mablean Ephriam. “We have a responsibility to uplift and acknowledge the dedicated men who show up for their families every day. This event is a celebration of love, resilience, and the power of positive fatherhood, while simultaneously investing in the future of our youth through educational scholarships.”2026 Special HonoreesIn addition to recognizing exemplary fathers within the community, the Foundation will honor the following individuals for their outstanding service and commitment:Stanley Washington – Board of Directors Award RecipientJerrold Smith – Founder’s Award RecipientJerrold Curry – Volunteer of the Year Award RecipientEvent DetailsWhat: H.U.F. Awards & Scholarship BrunchWhen: Sunday, June 21, 2026 | 1:00 PMWhere: Hilton Long Beach701 W. Ocean Blvd.Long Beach, CA 90831Tickets are available now and may be purchased online at www.HUFAwards.org About The Mablean Ephriam FoundationThe Mablean Ephriam Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening families, expanding educational opportunities, and providing resources to underserved communities. Through community empowerment initiatives, mentorship programs, and financial assistance for higher education—including its signature nursing scholarship program—the Foundation continues to make a lasting impact on future generations.

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