The Moonie Foundation Announces Star-Studded Gospel Stage Play I Should Have Said Something Coming to Orlando

I Should Have Said Something Play

The Moonie Foundation is thrilled to announce the Orlando premiere of the highly anticipated gospel stage play, I Should Have Said Something.

E'Marie Moonie has created a masterpiece, and you don't want to miss this!” — Pastor Lillian Lloyd

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Moonie Foundation Announces Star-Studded Gospel Stage Play I Should Have Said Something Coming to OrlandoThe Moonie Foundation is thrilled to announce the Orlando premiere of the highly anticipated gospel stage play, I Should Have Said Something. This powerful production will take place on Sunday, July 26, with doors opening at 4:00 PM and the curtain rising at 4:30 PM.Inspired by the deeply moving real-life story of author Gayle Stallworth, the play explores the profound impacts of physical and mental abuse, illustrating what one’s journey toward true healing can look like. The production is directed by Hollywood veteran Chaz Shepherd and brought to life by Executive Producers and Creative Consultants E’Marie Moonie and Jarret “JJ” Moonie. Co-written by E’Marie Moonie, Gayle Stallworth, D’Ericja Stevenson, and Janice Feaster, this captivating production is presented in partnership with the Pentecostal Churches of the Apostolic Faith International ( PCAFI ).An Unmatched All-Star Cast*I Should Have Said Something* features an extraordinary lineup of powerhouse vocalists, celebrated recording artists, and acclaimed actors, including:•Anthony “Tony” Grant — Current lead singer of The Temptations•Lillian Loyd** — Pastor and recording artist•Chaz Shepherd— Actor and director•Lisa Page Brooks — Gospel legend•Lena Byrd Miles — Recording artist, portraying Sis. Calvin•Damita Chandler— Recording artist•JoJo Martin — Recording artist•Donald Gray— Playwright of *There’s a Stranger in My House*•Lady Dollye Dockery — Making her theatrical debut as The Counselor•Greg Allen — Portraying The Bishop•Vanessa Lovice — Recording artist•Christolenae ThomasThis gripping production seamlessly blends high-stakes drama, laugh-out-loud humor, and soul-stirring gospel music, delivering a timely message of healing, transparency, and the life-changing power of breaking one’s silence.Event DetailsWhat: I Should Have Said Something* (A Moonie Foundation Production)When: Sunday, July 26 | Doors open at 4:00 PM | Show starts at 4:30 PMWhere: Caribe Royale Orlando, 8101 World Center Drive, Orlando, FL 32821Tickets & Event Information:Tickets are expected to sell quickly. Experience an unforgettable night of world-class theater, powerful storytelling, and spiritual renewal. Purchase tickets at https://tinyurl.com/ISHSSPlay About The Moonie FoundationFor more than 20 years, CEOs and founders E’Marie Moonie and Jarret “JJ” Moonie have been dedicated to the mission of The Moonie Foundation: producing high-quality, faith-based entertainment that inspires, heals, and uplifts communities. Through impactful theatrical productions, music, and community outreach initiatives, the foundation addresses real-world issues with grace, truth, and artistic excellence.Event ContactContact: The Moonie FoundationEmail: Mooniefoundation@gmail.comPhone: 209-542-6744*Presented in association with the National Women’s Forum of the PCAFI and the PCAFI Pastors & Spouses Auxiliary.*

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.