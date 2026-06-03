Hypertherm Launches the HyPilot® Cartridge

Hypertherm HyPilot® Cartridge

Optimizes consumable life to minimize costs for continuous pilot arc plasma cutting

HANOVER, NH, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hypertherm Associates , a U.S.-based leading manufacturer of industrial cutting systems and software, has announced the launch of the HyPilotcartridge engineered to maximize consumable life and reduce costs in continuous pilot arc plasma cutting operations.The HyPilot cartridge is purpose-built for industries such as structural steel, pipe and tube, pressure vessel, and automotive manufacturing, which often require applications with high pilot arc time to optimize productivity and avoid downtime, making consumable longevity a critical factor in overall system performance.Designed specifically for robotic and cobot plasma cutting environments, the HyPilot cartridge addresses the unique demands of 3D applications such as cast trimming , where prolonged pilot arcing and higher stand-off heights accelerate consumable wear. When incorporating advanced, patent-pending NickelPlustechnology for continuous pilot arcing applications, the cartridge delivers at least twice the life of standard 105-amp mechanized cartridges, reducing operating costs without sacrificing productivity or cut quality.As manufacturers increasingly adopt robotic plasma cutting because of its flexibility and speed compared to traditional methods, the HyPilot cartridge builds on that value by lowering the total cost of ownership.“With the industry shifting away from traditional cutting methods to modern technologies, manufacturers look to improve production performance while also making operations cost-effective,” says Ed Johnson, Product Manager at Hypertherm. “The HyPilot cartridge was developed with our customers’ needs in mind as they move forward with plasma cutting and away from trim presses, saws, and other less flexible technologies.”About Hypertherm Associates:Hypertherm Associates is a U.S. based manufacturer of industrial cutting products and software. Its products, including Hypertherm plasma and OMAX waterjet systems, are used by companies around the world to build ships, airplanes, and railcars; construct steel buildings, fabricate heavy equipment, erect wind turbines, and more. In addition to cutting systems, the company creates CNCs, and software trusted for performance and reliability that results in increased productivity and profitability for hundreds of thousands of businesses. Founded in 1968, Hypertherm Associates is a 100 percent Associate-owned company, employing approximately 2,000 Associates, with operations and partner representation worldwide. Learn more at www.HyperthermAssociates.com

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