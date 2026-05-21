MadHat Media Formalizes Equity Engineering Partnership with SapientSwift Solutions to Accelerate Global DDARP Deployment

MadHat Media, Inc. today announced its strategic engineering partnership with SapientSwift Solutions Private Limited, as an equity partner.

When you are building infrastructure at this level, execution cannot be rented—it has to be owned. By aligning engineering with equity, we’ve removed a major source of friction allowing scale.” — Alexandria B. Mullane, President and CLO of MadHat Media

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MadHat Media, Inc. today announced the formalization of its strategic engineering partnership with SapientSwift Solutions Private Limited, which has been integrated into the company’s cap table as a 20% equity partner.The milestone marks the completion of a pre-established agreement under which SapientSwift Solutions Private Limited finalized its corporate formation and transitioned from a contractual engineering relationship into a fully aligned ownership position within MadHat Media This structure directly links engineering execution to long-term enterprise value creation—eliminating the traditional separation between vendor delivery and system outcome.“This was never intended to be a vendor relationship,” said Alexandria Mullane, President and CLO of MadHat Media. “When you are building infrastructure at this level, execution cannot be rented—it has to be owned. By aligning engineering with equity, we’ve removed a major source of friction that limits most companies before they reach scale.”SapientSwift Solutions Private Limited will operate as a core engineering extension of MadHat Media, with responsibility across distributed systems architecture, node deployment, telemetry systems, and control-plane evolution supporting DDARP (Distributed Detection and Ranging Protocol).The partnership establishes a unified development model designed to maintain velocity, continuity, and architectural integrity as the company advances the deployment of its globally distributed reference-layer infrastructure.Unlike conventional approaches that rely on fragmented third-party engineering resources, this equity-aligned structure embeds technical capability directly into the company’s foundation—ensuring that those responsible for building the system are proportionally invested in its long-term success.This announcement comes at a critical stage in MadHat Media’s expansion, as the company continues scaling its global node footprint and advancing toward broader system density.The company is currently engaged in a selective Series A capital raise, targeting long-term partners aligned with foundational infrastructure development. The alignment of SapientSwift Solutions Private Limited as an equity partner further reinforces MadHat Media’s strategy of consolidating core capabilities and reducing execution risk as the system approaches meaningful scale.By structurally integrating engineering into ownership, MadHat Media is positioning itself to maintain control over system evolution while accelerating deployment—two factors that are often in direct conflict in large-scale infrastructure efforts.About MadHat Media, Inc.MadHat Media, Inc. is a technology company developing DDARP (Distributed Detection and Ranging Protocol), a globally distributed system designed to establish a synchronized reference layer for internet-scale telemetry and state awareness. The company is focused on building foundational infrastructure intended to operate as a neutral coordination substrate for real-time network intelligence.About SapientSwift Solutions Private LimitedSapientSwift Solutions Private Limited is an engineering organization specializing in distributed systems, infrastructure architecture, and large-scale platform development. As an equity partner of MadHat Media, the firm plays a central role in the design, implementation, and expansion of DDARP.Forward-Looking StatementsThis release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding anticipated deployment timelines, system scale, and capital formation. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially.Media Contact

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