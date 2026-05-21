Ricci Capital Partners Leadership Joins MadHat Media Board of Advisors

MadHat Media, Inc., today announced that Riccardo Ricci and Claudio Antonini of Ricci Capital Partners have joined the Company’s Board of Advisors.

MadHat Media is building a system that addresses a fundamental gap in how global networks are understood” — Riccardo Ricci, Founder - Ricci Capital Partners

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MadHat Media, Inc. (“ MadHat Media ” or the “Company”), developer of the Distributed Detection and Ranging Protocol (DDARP), today announced that Riccardo Ricci and Claudio Antonini of Ricci Capital Partners have joined the Company’s Board of Advisors.The appointments follow MadHat Media’s recent engagement of Ricci Capital Partners to support its Series A capital formation strategy.The addition of Ricci and Antonini reflects a deliberate alignment of capital markets expertise with the Company’s infrastructure deployment strategy, as DDARP moves toward scaled global coverage.Riccardo Ricci, Founder and Managing Partner of Ricci Capital Partners, brings experience in company building, capital formation, and strategic transactions, including scaling businesses to over $100 million in annual revenue and managing large-scale asset portfolios.Claudio Antonini has more than 17 years of mergers and acquisitions experience, with participation in over 200 transactions across buy-side and sell-side engagements, including leadership roles at EY and Deloitte.“Riccardo and Claudio bring a level of capital markets and transaction experience that aligns with where we are as a company,” said Alexandria Mullane, President and CLO of MadHat Media. “We are not optimizing for incremental growth - we are building toward full system deployment. Their perspective is critical at this stage.”DDARP is being developed as a globally distributed telemetry infrastructure designed to measure and interpret real-time network conditions across the internet. Its architecture enables detection of performance disturbances and analysis of how those disturbances propagate across interconnected systems.The Company believes that once sufficient network density is achieved, DDARP transitions from a deployable system to a persistent infrastructure layer, creating a durable and defensible position within the broader internet ecosystem.Ricci and Antonini will advise on capital strategy, investor alignment, and strategic positioning as MadHat Media advances its Series A financing and continues deployment of its global network.“MadHat Media is building a system that addresses a fundamental gap in how global networks are understood,” said Ricci. “We believe this approach represents a meaningful step toward a new category of infrastructure.”About MadHat Media, Inc.MadHat Media, Inc. is developing DDARP (Distributed Detection and Ranging Protocol), a globally distributed telemetry infrastructure designed to provide real-time visibility into internet performance conditions. The system is engineered as a neutral reference layer capable of observing how network conditions propagate across interconnected systems at global scale.About Ricci Capital PartnersRicci Capital Partners is an independent investment banking advisory firm focused on private placements, capital markets strategy, debt advisory, and mergers and acquisitions. The firm works with growth-stage and middle-market companies on strategic financing and transaction execution.Forward-Looking StatementsThis release contains forward-looking statements regarding capital formation, infrastructure deployment, and strategic positioning. Actual results may differ materially.Media Contact

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