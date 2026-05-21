MadHat Media Engages Ricci Capital Partners to Lead Series A Capital Formation

MadHat Media, Inc., today announced that it has engaged Ricci Capital Partners as its capital markets advisor to support the Company’s Series A financing.

Ricci brings a strong background in private placements and strategic capital advisory. Their experience in capital markets and investor positioning will help us connect with right long-term partners.” — Alexandria B. Mullane, President and CLO of MadHat Media

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MadHat Media, Inc. (“ MadHat Media ” or the “Company”), a network infrastructure company developing the Distributed Detection and Ranging Protocol (DDARP), today announced that it has engaged Ricci Capital Partners as its capital markets advisor to support the Company’s Series A financing.The engagement formalizes MadHat Media’s transition from early-stage system development into scaled deployment of a globally distributed network intelligence infrastructure.Ricci Capital Partners will advise the Company on capital formation strategy, investor engagement, and transaction execution as MadHat Media expands DDARP’s global footprint.“Ricci Capital Partners brings a strong background in private placements and strategic capital advisory,” said Alexandria Mullane, President and CLO of MadHat Media. “As we continue building a global network intelligence infrastructure with DDARP, their experience in capital markets and investor positioning will help us connect with the right long-term partners for this stage of our growth.”DDARP is being built as a real-time reference layer for internet performance, designed to measure, detect, and map how conditions and disturbances propagate across the global network. The system operates through synchronized observation nodes deployed across cloud, transit, and edge environments, forming a continuously updating model of network behavior at scale.Unlike application-layer platforms or monitoring tools, DDARP is being developed as underlying infrastructure—a system intended to exist independently of any single operator, cloud provider, or enterprise network.The Company believes that as digital systems become increasingly dependent on real-time connectivity—including financial markets, logistics, and national security systems—the ability to observe and interpret global network conditions will become a foundational requirement.“DDARP is not being built as a product—it is being built as infrastructure,” said Mullane. “Once sufficient global coverage is achieved, the system becomes inherently difficult to replicate. Our focus is on reaching that threshold.”The Series A financing is intended to accelerate deployment of DDARP’s global node network and advance its timing and telemetry architecture toward full operational scale.MadHat Media is engaging with a select group of investors aligned with infrastructure-scale deployment and long-duration capital strategies.MadHat Media is selectively engaging with investors who understand infrastructure buildouts, long-duration value creation, and the strategic implications of owning foundational network intelligence capabilities.The engagement of Ricci Capital Partners reflects the Company’s positioning toward institutional-grade capital formation and strategic investor alignment.About MadHat Media, Inc.MadHat Media, Inc. is developing DDARP (Distributed Detection and Ranging Protocol), a globally distributed telemetry infrastructure designed to provide real-time visibility into internet performance conditions. The system is engineered as a neutral reference layer capable of observing how network conditions propagate across interconnected systems at global scale.About Ricci Capital PartnersRicci Capital Partners is an independent investment banking advisory firm focused on private placements, capital markets strategy, debt advisory, and mergers and acquisitions. The firm works with growth-stage and middle-market companies on strategic financing and transaction execution.Forward-Looking StatementsThis release contains forward-looking statements regarding capital formation, infrastructure deployment, and strategic positioning. Actual results may differ materially.Media ContactPerformance Marketing GroupEd Hennessyehennessy@pmg-results.com+1-603-320-4593

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