FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 20, 2026

Regents recognize 220 Apply Kansas All Star High Schools

(Topeka, Kan.) – Today the Kansas Board of Regents (KBOR) recognized 220 high schools as Apply Kansas All Star High Schools. This recognition program honors the work that Kansas high schools do to help students apply to and access college.

“Congratulations to the All Star High Schools for achieving this recognition,” said KBOR President and CEO Blake Flanders. “The Board appreciates the hard work of the staff at these high schools to help students apply for and access a college education.”

Students in All Star High Schools receive support in completing admissions applications, seeking financial aid and celebrating all postsecondary paths. This ongoing series of events has helped create a college-going atmosphere at the All Star high schools.

To be named an All Star High School, a school must host an Apply Kansas college application event, sponsor or collaborate on a FAFSA completion event, and host a senior signing day to celebrate all college and career pathways chosen by students.

See a complete listing of the All Star High Schools.

For more information, please contact Matt Keith at (785) 430-4237 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

###

About the Kansas Board of Regents

The nine-member Kansas Board of Regents is the governing board of the state’s six universities and the statewide coordinating board for the state’s 32 public higher education institutions (six state universities, one municipal university, nineteen community colleges, and six technical colleges). In addition, the Board administers the state’s student financial aid, adult education, high school equivalency, and career and technical education programs. Private proprietary schools and out-of-state institutions are authorized by the Kansas Board of Regents to operate in Kansas.