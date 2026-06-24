FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 24, 2026

Chair Blake Benson announces General Counsel John Yeary will serve as Interim KBOR President

(Topeka, Kan.) – Today, Kansas Board of Regents (KBOR) Chair Blake Benson announced that KBOR General Counsel John Yeary will serve as Interim President of the Board following the retirement of current President and CEO Blake Flanders on July 1.

“The Regents are grateful to John for his leadership and agreeing to assume the responsibilities of serving as Interim President during this period of transition,” said KBOR Chair Blake Benson. “We look forward to working with him in this role while we continue to conduct the search for the next permanent President of the Board.”

Yeary has served as KBOR General Counsel since 2022. Prior to that he served as General Counsel for the Kansas Department of Administration. He has more than 30 years of legal experience with the state of Kansas in a variety of roles including in the office of Governor Mark Parkinson and with the Kansas Department of Labor and Department of Commerce. He has a bachelor's degree from Kansas State University and a law degree from Washburn University.

During their June 2026 business meeting, the Regents voted to give Chair Benson authority to name an interim president to lead the Board after President Flanders’ departure.

For more information, please contact Matt Keith at (785) 430-4237 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

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About the Kansas Board of Regents

The nine-member Kansas Board of Regents is the governing board of the state’s six universities and the statewide coordinating board for the state’s 32 public higher education institutions (six state universities, one municipal university, nineteen community colleges, and six technical colleges). In addition, the Board administers the state’s student financial aid, adult education, high school equivalency, and career and technical education programs. Private proprietary schools and out-of-state institutions are authorized by the Kansas Board of Regents to operate in Kansas.