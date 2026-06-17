FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 17, 2026

Regents approve policy allowing institutions to pilot Reduced Credit Baccalaureate Degrees

(Topeka, Kan.) – The Kansas Board of Regents (KBOR) voted today to adopt policy that will allow institutions to pilot Reduced Credit Baccalaureate Degrees (RCBDs). The policy is designed to help institutions explore innovative degree design while maintaining alignment with Board policy, accreditation expectations and the Systemwide General Education Framework.

“The Board’s RCBD policy will give our institutions flexibility to design innovative programs that meet a need in Kansas while delivering the academic rigor and student outcomes Kansans deserve from programs in our system,” said KBOR Chair Blake Benson.

The policy requires institutions to maintain the same rigorous standards for academic quality, student learning outcomes and alignment with the institution’s mission. It requires institutions to include clearly defined student learning outcomes and a curriculum map demonstrating how those outcomes will be achieved within the proposed program structure. The policy requires alignment with relevant disciplinary accreditation standards and compliance with federal financial aid regulations applicable to bachelor’s degree programs. Institutions must also provide clear evidence of workforce demand, including documentation of support from employers where appropriate, or admission into graduate programs.

“Institutions that want to explore RCBD programs will need to pursue approval through a rigorous, multi-stage review process,” said Regent Alysia Johnston, who chairs the Board Academic Affairs Standing Committee. “We anticipate a limited number of RCBD programs in specific areas with demonstrated workforce demand, as these programs are not intended to replace traditional baccalaureate degrees.”

The Board began analyzing RCBDs in response to national conversations around degree affordability, workforce alignment, and time to completion. These programs are designed to maintain the academic rigor and learning outcomes of a traditional bachelor’s degree while offering a more efficient pathway for students.

A work group composed of representatives from two-year and four-year institutions, met regularly this academic year to develop actionable, system-aligned recommendations grounded in Higher Learning Commission (HLC) guidance and informed by national best practices. Throughout this process, the work group focused on balancing institutional flexibility with clear expectations to ensure academic quality, transparency, and alignment with workforce needs. The group also considered implications for transfer, accreditation, student communication, and systemwide consistency.

For more information, please contact Matt Keith at (785) 430-4237 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

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About the Kansas Board of Regents

The nine-member Kansas Board of Regents is the governing board of the state’s six universities and the statewide coordinating board for the state’s 32 public higher education institutions (six state universities, one municipal university, nineteen community colleges, and six technical colleges). In addition, the Board administers the state’s student financial aid, adult education, high school equivalency, and career and technical education programs. Private proprietary schools and out-of-state institutions are authorized by the Kansas Board of Regents to operate in Kansas.