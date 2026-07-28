FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 28, 2026

Regents appoint Dr. Jennifer Bonds-Raacke as next President and CEO of the Board



(Coffeyville, Kan.) – The Kansas Board of Regents (KBOR) voted today to name Dr. Jennifer Bonds-Raacke as the next President and CEO of the Board.

“The Regents are thrilled to appoint Dr. Bonds-Raacke as the next President and CEO of the Board,” said KBOR Chair Alysia Johnston. “She brings a wealth of experience to this role and a deep commitment to serving Kansans and our state’s colleges and universities. Her leadership skills, expertise and collaborative approach will help our public higher education system continue to flourish.” Dr. Jennifer Bonds-Raacke