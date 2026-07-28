Regents appoint Dr. Jennifer Bonds-Raacke as next President and CEO of the Board
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
July 28, 2026
Regents appoint Dr. Jennifer Bonds-Raacke as next President and CEO of the Board
(Coffeyville, Kan.) – The Kansas Board of Regents (KBOR) voted today to name Dr. Jennifer Bonds-Raacke as the next President and CEO of the Board.
“The Regents are thrilled to appoint Dr. Bonds-Raacke as the next President and CEO of the Board,” said KBOR Chair Alysia Johnston. “She brings a wealth of experience to this role and a deep commitment to serving Kansans and our state’s colleges and universities. Her leadership skills, expertise and collaborative approach will help our public higher education system continue to flourish.”Dr. Jennifer Bonds-Raacke
“I am deeply honored by the Board’s confidence and the opportunity to serve Kansas in this role,” said Dr. Bonds-Raacke. “Our public higher education system is strengthened by 32 institutions with distinct missions and a shared commitment to students, communities and the future of our state. I look forward to working closely with the Board, our institutional leaders, KBOR staff, policymakers and partners across Kansas to build on that strength. Relationships and listening will be central to my leadership, as will a clear focus on advancing the Board’s priorities and creating opportunities for Kansas students and communities to thrive.”
Dr. Bonds-Raacke currently serves as the Board’s Vice President for Academic Affairs. Her distinguished career also includes leadership roles as President of Saint Martin’s University, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at St. Norbert College and Dean of the Graduate School and Office of Scholarship and Sponsored Projects at Fort Hays State University.
As a faculty member, Dr. Bonds-Raacke built a reputation for experiential student learning by fostering undergraduate research and study abroad experiences across the curriculum. She is also passionate about access to higher education and support of first generation and non-traditional students.
“Kansas is more than where I work—it is home,” Dr. Bonds-Raacke said. “It is the opportunity of a lifetime to serve the state in which my career, education and family are rooted.”
Dr. Bonds-Raacke earned her Ph.D. and M.S. in experimental psychology from Kansas State University and her B.A. from Christian Brothers University. She is an active contributor to the academic community, serving as a site visitor for the American Psychological Association (APA) and as a past president of the Southwestern Psychological Association.
Dr. Bonds-Raacke and her husband, Dr. John Raacke, have been married for 27 years and enjoy spending time with their adult daughters and their dogs.
“The Regents would like to thank KBOR Interim President John Yeary for serving in that capacity during the past month,” said Chair Johnston. “We are appreciative of his leadership during this time of transition.”
Dr. Bonds-Raacke will assume the role of President and CEO on August 2.
For more information, please contact Matt Keith at (785) 430-4237 or
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About the Kansas Board of Regents
The nine-member Kansas Board of Regents is the governing board of the state’s six universities and the statewide coordinating board for the state’s 32 public higher education institutions (six state universities, one municipal university, nineteen community colleges, and six technical colleges). In addition, the Board administers the state’s student financial aid, adult education, high school equivalency, and career and technical education programs. Private proprietary schools and out-of-state institutions are authorized by the Kansas Board of Regents to operate in Kansas.
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