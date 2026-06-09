ClearLane Launches POD Retrieval Service Designed to Accelerate Freight Billing Cycles

ClearLane — Freight Back-Office Operations Provider ClearLane — POD Retrieval Service for Freight Companies

Dedicated POD retrieval service collects, verifies, and uploads proof of delivery documents to accelerate billing cycles and reduce DSO.

POD retrieval starts the entire billing delay chain. If the POD isn’t in the system, the invoice can’t go out, collection doesn’t start. Our team breaks that bottleneck.” — Alexander Kochas, Founder & Head of Operations, ClearLane

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClearLane ( getclearlane.com ), a freight back-office operations provider, today announced the availability of its dedicated POD retrieval service. The service handles proof of delivery document collection, verification, and TMS upload — the critical first step in the billing pipeline that determines how quickly a freight company can invoice its shippers.When POD retrieval takes more than 48 hours, billing cycles slip. Every day a POD sits uncollected is a day the invoice can’t go out, and a day added to the DSO clock. For brokers and 3PLs moving high volumes, chasing PODs across multiple carriers, driver apps, and email chains consumes hours of staff time that could be spent on billing, collections, or other revenue-generating activities. ClearLane has published a practical guide on POD chase best practices for getting proof of delivery in under 24 hours that covers the process mechanics.ClearLane’s POD retrieval team collects delivery documents from carriers, driver apps, and shipper portals; verifies the documents are complete, legible, and match the BOL; and uploads them to the broker’s TMS with the correct load reference. The service integrates with ClearLane’s full freight back-office services including AP processing, shipper billing, AR collections, carrier compliance, and outsourced bookkeeping — creating a continuous pipeline from delivery to payment.POD retrieval is operationally simple but time-intensive. Each load requires checking the carrier’s portal or app, following up if the document hasn’t been uploaded, verifying the signature and delivery details match the BOL, and ensuring the file format and quality meet the shipper’s requirements. For a broker moving 1,000 loads per month, that’s 1,000 individual retrieval tasks per month — a full-time workload that ClearLane’s dedicated team absorbs entirely.The downstream impact of slow POD retrieval extends beyond billing delays. When a shipper requires a POD to process payment and the document isn't available, the broker's AR team has nothing to attach to the invoice. The invoice either goes out incomplete — increasing the likelihood of a dispute — or it sits in a queue waiting for the POD, adding days to the billing cycle. In either case, DSO increases and working capital shrinks. ClearLane's POD retrieval operates on a same-day or next-day turnaround standard, feeding completed documents directly into the billing workflow so invoices go out complete and on time.ClearLane's services include:POD and document retrieval, verification, and TMS uploadCarrier invoice verification and AP processing (rate confirmation matching, accessorial review, duplicate detection)Carrier compliance monitoring (FMCSA authority status, COI tracking, insurance verification)Shipper billing and customer invoicing (invoice preparation, POD attachment, portal and EDI submission)Accounts receivable management and collections (aging monitoring, payment reminders, dispute resolution)Pre-billing revenue recovery audit (catching missed detention, layover, TONU, lumper fees before invoicing)Outsourced bookkeeping (bank reconciliation, transaction categorization, AP/AR recording, credit card reconciliation, month-end close)For more information or to request a consultation, visit getclearlane.com or contact media@getclearlane.com.About ClearLaneClearLane is a freight back-office operations provider serving U.S. freight brokers, 3PLs, trucking companies, and freight forwarders. ClearLane provides dedicated teams for accounts payable processing and carrier invoice audit, accounts receivable billing and collections, POD retrieval, carrier compliance monitoring, pre-billing revenue recovery audits, and outsourced bookkeeping. Each client is assigned a dedicated client success contact for direct, accountable support. Learn more at getclearlane.com.

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