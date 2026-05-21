Forward Minded Media hits refresh with brand new website

New website, upgraded services for full-service marketing agency

We’ve launched this new website to better reflect who we are and where we’re headed.” — Jake Ward

MANKATO, MN, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Forward Minded Media (FMM) officially has a fresh new digital home for bigger stories, bolder branding and creative content built to help businesses and communities break through the noise.“We’ve launched this new website to better reflect who we are and where we’re headed,” said Jake Ward, founder and president of Forward Minded Media. “As we continue to grow, we want our clients and community partners to clearly see the energy, creativity and strategy we bring to every project.”Designed to better showcase the company’s storytelling, video production, marketing strategy, creative services and enhanced digital advertising tools, the new platform will make it easier than ever for businesses, organizations and community partners to connect with the Forward Minded Media team.“Our goal has always been to create content that feels authentic, impactful, and community-driven,” said Ward. “This new platform gives us the ability to better connect with current and future clients while continuing to evolve our services in meaningful ways.”Forward Minded Media is also actively expanding and evolving its service offerings to meet the growing demand for high-impact digital storytelling and strategic marketing. As part of that expansion, FMM is enhancing its website design services, digital targeting capabilities while increasing its focus on branded video production, social media strategy, content creation, community-driven campaigns and business storytelling.With expanded digital advertising and tracking capabilities, FMM helps marketers move beyond basic impressions and clicks to better understand how campaigns drive action. These tools provide clearer insight into performance across the customer journey, from audience engagement and website activity to lead generation and sales conversions.Website: www.forwardmindedmedia.com About Forward Minded MediaForward Minded Media is a full-service marketing agency built to help brands grow with intention, creativity, and strategy. The agency partners with businesses, organizations, and community leaders to elevate their message through authentic storytelling, smart media placement, and results-driven marketing. With a forward-thinking approach, Forward Minded Media focuses on building visibility, credibility, and long-term momentum for brands ready to stand out in a crowded marketplace.

Tour of the Forward Minded Media website

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