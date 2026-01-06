Forward Minded Media Launches Golden Booster Award

$10,000 Marketing Campaign to Support a Deserving Business

MANKATO, MN, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Forward Minded Media and Hometown Hype are proud to announce the launch of the Golden Booster Award, a $10,000 marketing campaign giveaway designed to uplift a deserving local business. This initiative celebrates the dedication, creativity and community impact of businesses that make a difference in their communities.“Our community has given so much to us over the years,” said Jake Ward, president and founder of Forward Minded Media. “The Golden Booster Award is our way of giving back and helping a local business reach new heights.”The Golden Booster Award will be awarded to one business, selected entirely through community nominations. The nomination period opens Jan. 6. The only way for a business to be considered is for someone to submit a nomination on their behalf, giving community members, customers and supporters the opportunity to recognize local businesses making a real impact.“At its core, Hometown Hype exists to shine a light on the people doing meaningful work in our communities,” said Kelsey Barchenger, Hometown Hype host. “The Golden Booster Award is a natural extension of that mission — not just telling their story but actively helping them grow.”Beyond the financial value, the Golden Booster Award provides a business with strategic marketing support that can create a lasting impact. The $10,000 campaign includes professional storytelling, clear messaging, and high-quality content designed to help the selected business strengthen its brand, increase visibility and connect more meaningfully with its community.“Rather than a one-time promotion, the campaign equips the business with tools and assets that can be used long after the award is complete, supporting sustainable growth and long-term success,” Ward said.How to NominateNominations are now open and can be submitted through November 15. Businesses of any size or industry are eligible. The winner, which will be announced at the Dec. 1 Greater Mankato Growth (GMG) Business After Hours, will be chosen based on community impact, dedication and potential for growth with the support of the marketing package.About Forward Minded MediaForward Minded Media is a full-service marketing agency built to help brands grow with intention, creativity, and strategy. The agency partners with businesses, organizations, and community leaders to elevate their message through authentic storytelling, smart media placement, and results-driven marketing. With a forward-thinking approach, Forward Minded Media focuses on building visibility, credibility, and long-term momentum for brands ready to stand out in a crowded marketplace.About Hometown HypeHometown Hype exists to celebrate and amplify the stories that make local communities thrive. The social media spotlight highlights small businesses, entrepreneurs and changemakers who are creating real impact. The mission of Hometown Hype is to give local voices a bigger stage, build meaningful community connections, and turn hometown pride into momentum through authentic storytelling and strategic visibility.-30-For media availability contact Kelsey Barchenger at 507-461-1832.

