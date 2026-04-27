Mocktails Are Booming—and a Former Middle School Teacher Is Bringing the Trend to Nashville Bars, National TV

NEW ULM, MN, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mocktails are no longer an afterthought, and a Minnesota founder whose flavors are now featured in bars owned by Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson and Luke Bryan is taking that momentum to national television this fall.Leah Pekrul, a former middle school teacher and founder of Sweet Haven Tonics based in New Ulm, Minn., will be featured on an upcoming season of Tastebuds with Stephanie . The segment has already been filmed and is set to air nationally this fall.The timing reflects a larger shift in how consumers are drinking. Demand for alcohol-free and low-alcohol options is rising, while expectations for quality, flavor and experience remain high.“People still want the ritual of a great drink,” Pekrul said. “Whether it’s a cocktail or a mocktail, they want it to feel special and high quality.”After 10 years teaching middle school, Pekrul began experimenting with small-batch drink concentrates during the pandemic. What started as a creative outlet quickly evolved into a growing brand now used by hundreds of bars, restaurants and home hosts across the country.Sweet Haven Tonics focuses on real ingredients and simplicity. Each flavor is made completely from whole fruits, fresh herbs and spices, allowing users to create balanced cocktails or mocktails in seconds without a full bar setup.That approach has helped the brand gain traction in high-profile hospitality spaces, including recent placement on cocktail and mocktail menus at Nashville bars owned by Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson and Luke Bryan.With a national TV debut on the horizon, Pekrul is bringing that approach to a broader audience and highlighting how accessible high-quality drinks can be.Segment OpportunityPekrul is available for live or pre-recorded segments that are visual, timely, and audience-friendly, including:3 elevated drinks in under 5 minutes (cocktails or mocktails)How to upgrade at-home hosting with simple ingredientsThe rise of mocktails and changing consumer habitsHow bars are rethinking both alcoholic and non-alcoholic menusOn-camera elements include colorful drinks, fresh garnishes, and simple techniques viewers can recreate at home.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.