Instinctools Adds Palantir Foundry and AIP to Its Enterprise Data and AI Portfolio

POTOMAC, MD, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Instinctools, an AI-powered software engineering company, announced adding Palantir Foundry and Palantir AIP to its enterprise data and AI portfolio. The move strengthens Instinctools’ focus on AI development , data preparation for AI, agentic AI systems , and context engineering for AI agents.As enterprises scale AI initiatives, the limiting factor is often not models but data readiness and working context. Palantir Foundry addresses this challenge by acting as an enterprise data operating system and bringing together data integration, system connections, modeling, governance, and lineage into a single, governed environment. It enables organizations to unify disparate data sources across departments and establish a trusted foundation for analytics and AI.Palantir AIP layers advanced AI capabilities directly on top of Foundry. It provides tools for agent workflows, chat-based interfaces, and large language model (LLM) transforms that allow AI agents and copilots to operate within enterprise-grade controls. This aligns closely with Instinctools’ approach to building agentic AI solutions that rely on hyperpersonalized context, governed decision-making, and seamless integration into real business processes.“AI delivers value only when it operates on reliable data and within the right context,” said Alexey Spas, CEO and Co-founder of Instinctools. “Foundry gives enterprises the data backbone, while AIP enables agents and copilots to act on that data responsibly. Together, they perfectly complement our focus on production-grade AI and context-aware agent systems.”By combining Palantir Foundry and AIP with consulting and engineering expertise, Instinctools helps enterprises move from experimental AI to scalable, operational AI, embedding intelligence directly into workflows while maintaining governance, security, and auditability.With this expansion, Instinctools reinforces its position as a trusted partner for organizations tackling complex data and AI challenges at enterprise scale.About Instinctools:Instinctools is an AI-powered software product development and consulting company with a proven track record of over 25 years. With its global presence that spans from headquarters in Germany and the USA to dynamic development hubs in Poland, India, LATAM, and Kazakhstan, Instinctools has been at the forefront of delivering innovative technological solutions for organizations of all scales worldwide. Powered by more than 400 seasoned in-house professionals, the company provides self-managed, cross-functional dedicated teams that help businesses increase speed to market while reducing costs. The company's decades-long commitment to excellence is confirmed by the ISO certifications.Learn more: https://www.instinctools.com/

