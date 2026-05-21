Jana Petersen Resigns as County Administrator

County Administrator Jana Petersen's last day at Boulder County will be Aug. 11.

The Boulder County Commissioners will begin a recruitment process and appoint an interim County Administrator.

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Boulder County, Colo. -The Boulder County Commissioners announced today (May 20) that County Administrator Jana Petersen has resigned, effective Aug. 11. She and her family are relocating to Santa Barbara County, CA, where Petersen has accepted a position as County Executive.

“Jana’s years of dedicated public service and exceptional leadership have had a lasting impact on Boulder County,” Commissioner Claire Levy said. “As the county’s first and only County Administrator, she has played a critical role in shaping the organization and advancing many of the county’s accomplishments. While her departure is a significant loss for our leadership team, we are grateful for the strong foundation she leaves behind and look forward to the next chapter for this position and for Boulder County. Santa Barbara County is lucky to have Jana’s talent and commitment to public service.”

“Boulder County has been my home for nearly three decades,” Petersen said. “Everything I’ve learned in my public service career has come from the people and places here. It’s bittersweet for that to end, because I love this community. At the same time, I’m looking forward to learning and leading in a new community when I move to Santa Barbara later this summer.”

Petersen’s career at Boulder County began in 1996 as a public information officer. Starting in 1999, she worked for six years at the city of Boulder in different executive roles, including assistant city manager. She returned to Boulder County as deputy to the Board of County Commissioners in 2005. She was promoted later to Administrative Services Director and was appointed as the first-ever Boulder County Administrator in 2020, when the commissioners decided to reorganize county government.

During Petersen’s tenure as County Administrator, Boulder County reshaped its services to be more accessible and virtual in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Under her leadership, the county team responded to support victims of the devastating Marshall Wildfire and Wind Event, earning praise from state and federal officials for the speed and effectiveness of recovery work. County staff also completed several critical infrastructure projects, including construction and opening of the Joe Pelle Center, as well as opening of the Southeast Community Hub in Lafayette and design of a Boulder Community Hub, scheduled to open later this year at 2525 28th Street. The new Hubs are modeled after the St. Vrain Community Hub in Longmont, as a one-stop shop for residents needing county services.

“The collaboration and teamwork at Boulder County have made such a positive impact during my time here,” Petersen said. “As I leave this role, I know the Boulder County community is in good hands for whatever challenges lie ahead, with such strong leadership and staff.”

The commissioners will begin a recruitment effort to identify the strongest candidate for Boulder County’s next County Administrator. The Board of County Commissioners will appoint an interim County Administrator before Petersen’s departure in August to ensure a smooth transition.

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