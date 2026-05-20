Suspect Sought in 9th Street Unarmed Carjacking

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect of an Unarmed Carjacking that occurred in Northwest.

On Monday, May 18, 2026, at approximately 8:07 p.m., two suspects approached the victim while he was sitting on his moped in the 1900 block of 9th Street, Northwest. One suspect engaged the victim in a physical fight while the other suspect fled on the victims moped with the victim’s property. Members of the National Guard stopped the suspect who was assaulting the victim and detained him until MPD officers arrived on the scene.

34-year-old Deangelo Williams of Northwest, DC was arrested and charged with Unarmed Carjacking.



This investigation remains open. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26067499