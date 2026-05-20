Hernando County Launches “Hernando Happenings” Monthly Update Series on Engage Hernando

(Brooksville, FL) – Hernando County Government is proud to announce the launch of Hernando Happenings, a new monthly update series designed to keep residents informed about the work being done across the county government to serve the community.

Each month, Hernando County Administrator Jeff Rogers will share highlights and accomplishments from the previous month, featuring reports from county departments on projects, services, and improvements that helped residents throughout Hernando County. The updates will be available to view on the “Hernando Happenings” page on Engage Hernando: www.EngageHernando.com/HernandoHappenings.

In addition to the videos, the website will also include downloadable documents featuring departmental highlights and major accomplishments from each month in 2026, giving residents an easy way to follow county operations and services.

“Hernando Happenings is another way Hernando County is increasing transparency and communication with residents,” said County Administrator Jeff Rogers. “Hernando County wants the community to see the work being accomplished each month by dedicated county staff and departments.”

For questions or more information, please contact Hernando County’s Office of Public Information at (352) 540-6426.

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