Hernando County Government Combines Zoning and Building Departments’ Customer Service Lobbies

(Brooksville, FL) – Effective immediately, the Hernando County Zoning Department customer service lobby is now located inside the Hernando County Building Department lobby. Residents, contractors, and businesses needing zoning or building assistance should visit the Building Department lobby at 789 Providence Boulevard, Brooksville, FL 34601, where both services are now available in one convenient location.

The regular business hours for both departments remain unchanged.

Providing both building and zoning customer service from one location will make it easier for customers to access the services they need while creating a more efficient experience. For more information about Hernando County Government’s Building and Zoning Departments, visit www.HernandoCounty.us/Building-Development.

For questions, please contact Hernando County’s Building Department at (352) 754-4050. ###