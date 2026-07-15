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MPO Notice: Notice of Public Meeting Cancellation for the Hernando-Citrus MPO Board on August 6, 2027

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Hernando-Citrus Metropolitan Planning Organization Board’s regular public meeting scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026, at 1:30 p.m., has been cancelled.  The next regular public meeting of the Hernando-Citrus Metropolitan Planning Organization Board is scheduled for Thursday, September 3, 2026, beginning at 1:30 p.m., in the Brooksville City Council Chambers, 201 Howell Avenue, Brooksville, Florida.  Any questions concerning the cancellation of this public meeting should be directed to Mr. Bob Esposito, MPO Executive Director, Hernando-Citrus MPO, 789 Providence Boulevard, Brooksville, Florida, 34601, telephone (352) 754-4082, or email mpo@hernandocounty.us

Hernando-Citrus Metropolitan Planning Organization

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MPO Notice: Notice of Public Meeting Cancellation for the Hernando-Citrus MPO Board on August 6, 2027

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