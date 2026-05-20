Re: Traffic Alert- i89 SB at Exit 16
I89 is back open to both lanes.
Sent: Tuesday, May 19, 2026 11:13 PM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>; DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>; AOT - TMC <AOT.TMC@vermont.gov>
Subject: Traffic Alert- i89 SB at Exit 16
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
I89 SB at mm 91.6 (Exit 16) is down to a single lane after a wrong way driver solo vehicle crash into the guardrails on the overpass.
This incident is expected to last for 1-2 hours while crews work to clear the scene.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Thank you.
Jared Phillips
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police Williston PSAP
3294 St. George Rd Williston, VT 05495
Phone: 802-878-7111
PSAP Fax: 802-878-3173
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