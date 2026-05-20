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Re: Traffic Alert- i89 SB at Exit 16

I89 is back open to both lanes.


From: Phillips, Jared W via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Tuesday, May 19, 2026 11:13 PM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>; DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>; AOT - TMC <AOT.TMC@vermont.gov>
Subject: Traffic Alert- i89 SB at Exit 16

 

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State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification


I89 SB at mm 91.6 (Exit 16) is down to a single lane after a wrong way driver solo vehicle crash into the guardrails on the overpass.


This incident is expected to last for 1-2 hours while crews work to clear the scene.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.


Thank you.



Jared Phillips

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police Williston PSAP

3294 St. George Rd Williston, VT 05495

Phone: 802-878-7111

PSAP Fax: 802-878-3173

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Re: Traffic Alert- i89 SB at Exit 16

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