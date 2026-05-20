Re: Traffic Alert- i89 SB at Exit 16

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification





I89 SB at mm 91.6 (Exit 16) is down to a single lane after a wrong way driver solo vehicle crash into the guardrails on the overpass.





This incident is expected to last for 1-2 hours while crews work to clear the scene.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.





Thank you.









Jared Phillips

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police Williston PSAP

3294 St. George Rd Williston, VT 05495

Phone: 802-878-7111

PSAP Fax: 802-878-3173