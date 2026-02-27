Primeindexer launches a new Google indexing platform

Primeindexer google indexing tool

New platform from SEO Danmark APS averages two-minute indexing with in-house tech that avoids typical crawl delays

We built PrimeIndexer to fix one problem: the random delay between publishing and Google noticing the page.” — Jesper Nissen

AALBORG, NORDJYLLAND, DENMARK, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SEO Danmark APS released early performance results for PrimeIndexer.com , its new Google indexing platform. The data shows a 95% success rate for submitted URLs and an average indexing time of two minutes. The service launched this week. It aims to close the gap between publishing a page and seeing it appear in Google search results.Google often discovers new pages through automated crawling. That can take hours, days, or even weeks. Timing depends on factors like site authority, crawl budget, and server response times. PrimeIndexer says it speeds up discovery by submitting URLs in a way that does not require changes to the target website.The company says it reduces the waiting that comes with organic crawling and improves on what many indexing services deliver.Built for high-volume SEO teamsPrimeIndexer targets SEO pros who need steady, repeatable indexing at scale. It fits agencies managing multiple client sites. It also fits link building teams tracking backlink index rates, publishers launching new pages daily, and in-house SEO teams running large campaigns.The platform includes API access on Professional and Enterprise plans. Developers can send indexing requests from a CMS, automated publishing workflow, or custom SEO dashboard. One API call uses one credit, matching the manual submission model.PrimeIndexer says it works with website types and URL formats that Google allows into its index. That includes web pages, blog posts, product pages, and many kinds of backlinks. Some pages still will not index. Google blocks certain content types and domains, and no third-party service can force those pages into the index. The company points to Medium, LinkedIn Pulse, and select other platforms as examples where Google-level restrictions may apply.Credit model with no subscription pressurePrimeIndexer uses credits instead of a monthly plan. One credit equals one URL submission. Credits do not expire. Users can buy credits in bulk and use them when needed, without racing a renewal date.This setup supports both high-volume users and teams that only need indexing from time to time. SEO Danmark APS says the credit approach helps reduce wasted spend when monthly needs change.You can create an account without a credit card. Users can sign up, review the dashboard, and only buy credits when ready to submit URLs. The dashboard shows live status tracking, including which pages indexed and which hit restrictions.A developer-led company focused on SEO automationSEO Danmark APS is a Danish software company building automation tools for SEO work. Jesper Nissen founded the company. He also created SchemaWriter.ai, a platform for generating and deploying schema markup at scale, and YACSS, a cloud stacking system that automates website creation and backlink distribution across more than 16 platforms.PrimeIndexer follows the same approach. It targets a repetitive SEO problem and removes the manual waiting tied to organic indexing. The company operates from Aalborg, Denmark, and serves SEO professionals worldwide.Performance notes and limitsSEO Danmark APS says PrimeIndexer uses all available indexing methods on the first submission. If a URL does not index, resubmitting usually will not change the outcome. In most cases, Google has applied a restriction to that content. The dashboard shows clear submission status so users can see what happened.The 95% success rate applies to URLs that meet Google’s indexing rules. The company notes that no indexing service can override Google-level restrictions for certain content types or domains.PrimeIndexer.com is now open to new users. Pricing, technical documentation, and API details are available at primeindexer.com.About Jesper NissenJesper Nissen is the Founder and CEO of SEO Danmark APS. He builds software for SEO teams who want to automate repetitive tasks and shorten the time between publishing and search visibility. He previously created SchemaWriter.ai, a platform for generating and deploying schema markup at scale, and YACSS, a cloud stacking system that automates website creation and backlink distribution across more than 16 platforms. He is based in Aalborg, Denmark.

