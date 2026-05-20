World Elder Abuse Awareness Day Proclamation

Teller County Board of County Commissioners Proclamation Recognizing June 15, 2026, as World Elder Abuse Awareness Day in Teller County Teller County Board of County Commissioners Posted on May 19, 2026

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