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Teller County Offices will be closed Monday, May 25, 2026

Teller County Offices will be closed Monday, May 25, 2026 in observance of Memorial Day Holiday. Essential Services not included.

Home Posted on May 18, 2026 | Last Updated on January 08, 2026

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Teller County Offices will be closed Monday, May 25, 2026

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