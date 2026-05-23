Teller County Leaders Emphasize Fire Safety and Responsible Recreation Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

Teller County leaders and partner agencies held a public safety briefing today ahead of Memorial Day weekend to remind residents and visitors to recreate responsibly while enjoying Teller County’s public lands and forest areas.

Commissioner Dan Williams, Sheriff Jason Mikesell, Commander Kevin Tedesco, the U.S. Forest Service, and state, local, and federal partners participated in the briefing. The group discussed the importance of protecting the county’s shared natural resources during one of the busiest recreation weekends of the year.

The public was reminded that Teller County remains under Stage 2 fire restrictions. County leaders also emphasized a zero-tolerance approach toward violations involving public safety and fire danger on public lands. The Teller County Sheriff’s Office stated that unattended campfires may result in fines ranging from $500 to $1,000. Law enforcement will also be monitoring for careless driving, illegal shooting activity, and other unsafe behavior that could impact forest areas and public safety.

The briefing also addressed the significant impact emergency response efforts and resource deployment have already had this season. The goal is for residents and visitors to safely enjoy Teller County’s outdoor recreation opportunities while acting responsibly.

Teller County appreciates the continued coordination between the Board of County Commissioners, the Sheriff’s Office, emergency responders, the U.S. Forest Service, and state, local, and federal partners working to protect residents, visitors, first responders, and public lands throughout the holiday weekend.

Full media briefing and video coverage are available through KRDO NewsChannel 13

Video coverage courtesy of KRDO NewsChannel 13.