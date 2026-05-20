SPA Appoints Four Fellows to Advance Software, Cloud, Artificial Intelligence, and Digital Wargaming Capabilities
ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Systems Planning & Analysis (SPA), a leading global, independent provider of data-driven analytical insights for critical national security programs and defense priorities, has appointed four new Fellows, expanding the company’s domain expertise and technical leadership across software engineering, DevSecOps and cloud, applied artificial intelligence, and digital wargaming.
SPA Fellows represent the company’s most senior subject matter experts, advancing enterprise capabilities and delivering mission impact for national security clients. These appointments reinforce SPA’s commitment to accelerating how advanced capabilities are developed, integrated, and applied across complex, multi-domain environments.
The newly appointed Fellows are:
Ian Harding, Fellow, Software Engineering
Steven Hernandez, Fellow, DevSecOps and Cloud
Amy Soller, Fellow, Applied Artificial Intelligence
Phillip Pournelle, Fellow, Digital Wargaming
Together, their expertise enables SPA to deliver mission-ready capabilities faster from scalable software systems and secure cloud architectures to applied artificial intelligence and advanced analytical wargaming that informs critical decisions.
“Software engineering is mostly invisible. When it’s done well, systems just work, enabling reliable, scalable solutions that adapt quickly to solve complex problems,” said Mr. Harding.
“DevSecOps and cloud remove friction between critical capabilities and the environment where they can be utilized, enabling secure, reusable solutions that are both delivered faster and scaled to mission demand,” said Mr. Hernandez.
“Applied artificial intelligence enables organizations to accelerate and scale data-driven analytics and outcomes, super-charging decision-making, productivity, and mission effectiveness across complex environments,” said Dr. Soller.
“Digital wargaming enables deeper understanding of complex problems, both the human and technical element, helping organizations experience and explore uncertainty to make better-informed decisions,” said Mr. Pournelle.
Mr. Harding leads the design of advanced software architectures that enable data analytics, artificial intelligence, and decision-making. Mr. Hernandez architects secure, scalable cloud and DevSecOps solutions that accelerate the delivery of mission-critical systems, particularly in space and command and control environments. Dr. Soller leads the application of artificial intelligence and machine learning to advance mission outcomes, adapting and customizing emerging technologies for complex defense and intelligence environments. Mr. Pournelle leads digital wargaming and analytical approaches that advance decision-making across joint and naval operations.
Together, these capabilities enable SPA to deliver integrated, mission-ready solutions faster and with greater impact across the national security enterprise.
Genesis Eldredge
Systems Planning & Analysis
genesis.eldredge@spa.com
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