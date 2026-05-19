Awake Venture Studio Launches ForgeOS, the First Open-Source Multiplatform Operating System for AI Agents

About

Making Science is a global digital acceleration company powered by Artificial Intelligence, with over 800 employees and a presence and technological development in 18 markets: the USA, Spain, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Germany, the Netherlands, and Georgia. As a consulting partner of Local Planet, the world's largest network of independent media agencies, Making Science develops technological solutions and offers digital marketing, Cloud for Marketing, Adtech, and Martech services through offices, delivery hubs, and centers of excellence that drive job creation and the availability of highly qualified technology talent globally. The purpose of Making Science is to drive the digital acceleration and sustainable growth of its clients so that they are competitive in the new Artificial Intelligence paradigm. Acting as a comprehensive strategic partner that closes the gap between business strategy and AI-driven technological execution, the company is based on a Hybrid Intelligence model that augments human capabilities. Its model is based on four proprietary business and innovation lines that stand out for their AI-native technological nature, with more than 400 engineers and data scientists: The Global Digital Agency with Technology, with 360 digital advertising services that integrate strategic planning, creativity, data, and technology. RAISING, the Technology Division, which combines business expertise with data science to offer solutions based on AI applied to marketing, such as ad-machina, the Agentic AI platform for integrated marketing. AWAKE, an AI Venture Studio, was created to lead the Artificial Intelligence revolution that industrializes the creation of AI-native startups and innovative projects that respond to the new needs of the digital economy. The Investment area, with Ventis and TMQ, is a business diversification line and implementation of the capabilities of all areas of Making Science. The company participates in various ESG initiatives through the Making Science Foundation, with a firm commitment to obtaining a positive impact on society and the planet.