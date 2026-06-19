Making Science Launches HELIOS AI FACTORY, a New AI Agent Ecosystem Built for Enterprise
The challenge is no longer simply accessing more advanced models — it's integrating and managing them efficiently.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Making Science, a global technology consultancy specializing in digital acceleration, today announced the launch of HELIOS AI FACTORY, a new AI ecosystem that gives organizations secure, transparent, and scalable control over their artificial intelligence operations. Developed by AWAKE Venture Studio, this ecosystem enables companies to work across multiple AI models and control the costs associated with their use.
— José Antonio Martínez Aguilar, CEO and Founder of Making Science.
Powered by AWAKE Venture Studio — Making Science's in-house innovation hub — HELIOS AI FACTORY was built to solve one of the most pressing challenges facing enterprises today: efficiently managing the growing number of AI tools, models, and autonomous agents that businesses are incorporating into their daily workflows. The ecosystem centralizes every function of AI deployment into a single environment, from agent orchestration and application development to infrastructure management.
Coordinating AI Across the Organization
HELIOS AI FACTORY integrates a suite of solutions designed to address the full spectrum of AI adoption, spanning corporate assistance, agent management, application development, and infrastructure administration.
At the center is HELIOS PARTNER (formerly Ally Partner), Making Science's enterprise AI agent, designed to coordinate AI agents and human teams through complex business processes. This ecosystem also includes HELIOS OS, an open-source solution for agent management and coordination; HELIOS CODE, a development environment for building AI-powered applications and automations; and HELIOS VIRTUALIZATION AI, which handles the provisioning and administration of the technological infrastructure required to run AI models at scale.
Together, these tools give organizations a single managed environment for their AI capabilities — eliminating the friction of juggling multiple standalone systems.
Full Control Over Data, Costs, and Model Selection
HELIOS AI FACTORY was engineered to meet the most critical enterprise demands around privacy, regulatory compliance, vendor flexibility, and cost governance.
The ecosystem supports data residency, helping organizations comply with regional regulatory requirements and internal data-protection policies. At the same time, it supports multiple AI providers and models, giving companies the freedom to select the best technology for each use case without locking into a single vendor.
Built-in monitoring and management dashboards provide full visibility into resource consumption and model costs. The ecosystem also guarantees data privacy by optimizing AI models on corporate information without allowing third-party systems to use that data for training.
"Artificial intelligence is entering a new phase within the enterprise. The challenge is no longer simply accessing more advanced models — it's integrating and managing them efficiently. With HELIOS AI FACTORY, we bring together in a single ecosystem the capabilities companies need to deploy AI at scale while maintaining full control over their data, their costs, and their processes," said José Antonio Martínez Aguilar, Global CEO and Founder of Making Science.
With the launch of HELIOS AI FACTORY, AWAKE Venture Studio reaffirms its commitment to delivering secure, transparent, and scalable technology that makes artificial intelligence adoption practical for businesses of every size.
Monica Gonzalez
Making Science
monica.gonzalez@awakeventurestudio.com
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