Making Science Launches Ally Partner, its Corporate AI Agent to Orchestrate Enterprise-Wide Workflows

allypartner

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- - Born from the Awake Venture Studio and powered by Google Cloud, Ally Partner is positioned in the category of "Corporate Orchestrator," a multiprovider, fully customizable AI system that synchronizes AI agents and human teams to deliver unprecedented efficiency and privacy.- Already proven internally at Making Science , Ally Partner has delivered a productivity increase of over 30% for the teams involved and a significant reduction in project cycle times.Making Science, a global leader in digital acceleration powered by AI, today announced the launch of Ally Partner, a groundbreaking new venture from its innovation hub, Awake Venture Studio.Ally Partner positions itself in the category that merges the Corporate Orchestrator and the Autonomous Agent. This autonomous system is designed to manage and synchronize multiple AI agents and human teams to execute entire business workflows. As an intelligent "project manager" for a company’s digital and human workforce, it addresses the critical challenge of "AI sprawl"—the fragmentation of models and tools that lack cohesion. Ally Partner creates a unified, intelligent system where technology and human expertise collaborate seamlessly to achieve enterprise-wide goals. This launch marks an incredible milestone in the agentic era, solidifying Making Science's leadership in AI innovation, which is central to its corporate purpose.Demonstrating its value from day one, Ally Partner is already fully operational within Making Science. By orchestrating internal workflows, Making Science has measured a productivity increase of over 30% for involved teams and a significant reduction in project cycle times. These tangible results are proof that Ally Partner is a tangible solution that redefines enterprise efficiency."The next frontier of AI is not just about creating smarter tools, but about building smarter systems that cooperate with humans in corporate workflows. Ally Partner embodies this vision," said José Antonio Martínez Aguilar, CEO and Founder of Making Science. "We are moving beyond assistance to full orchestration. This launch is a direct reflection of our purpose: to lead innovation and empower companies to become truly AI-native. Ally Partner is the brain that will manage the imminent digital workforce."Ally Partner is designed to meet the core demands of every enterprise, delivering a unique combination of flexibility, security, and power. It operates on a multiprovider and multimodal framework, giving it the freedom to choose the optimal AI for any given task, from complex research and coding to strategic planning. This adaptability is fortified by a commitment to complete data sovereignty, as the platform runs entirely within a client’s own corporate systems and private LLM. Furthermore, Ally Partner is fully customizable to align with specific business workflows, ensuring that its immense power is precisely tailored to each organization's needs. The result is a seamless orchestration engine that moves beyond simple automation to deliver a huge increase in efficiency and accelerate decision-making across the board.Built on the robust and scalable infrastructure of Google Cloud, it integrates MCPs with BigQuery, Google Drive, Gmail, and Calendar, leveraging best-in-class technology to reliably handle massive datasets and complex computational tasks."Businesses need an AI that adapts to their reality, not the other way around. Ally Partner is that solution," said Martinez Aguilar. "By being multiprovider and fully customizable, we offer unparalleled flexibility. By ensuring internal operation and data sovereignty, we offer peace of mind. We are not just selling a product; we are delivering a strategic partner that orchestrates a company’s most complex operations securely and efficiently."Ally Partner is the latest venture to emerge from Awake Venture Studio, Making Science's innovation line dedicated to building and scaling disruptive technology companies that leverage deep industry knowledge with cutting-edge AI.

